Palestinian and Israeli representatives met this Sunday (26) in the city of Aqaba, Jordan, to try to restore a scenario of calm in the Palestinian territories after several days of violence that ended with dozens of deaths.

“A meeting started this Sunday in Aqaba, the first of its kind in many years, between Palestinians and Israelis with regional and international participation to talk about the situation in the Palestinian territories,” announced Jordanian state television.

The meeting aims to “reinforce confidence” between Israel and the Palestinians, as well as restore calm in the region, a Jordanian government source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The meeting is a necessary step towards reaching an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians and ending the escalation of violence,” he added.

According to various sources, the meeting was attended by the director of Palestinian intelligence services, Majed Faraj, the director of the Israeli internal intelligence service (Shin Beth), Ronen Bar, the coordinator of the US National Security Council for the Middle East, Brett McGurk, and Jordanian and Egyptian security service commanders.

“The decision to participate in the Aqaba meeting, despite the pain and massacres suffered by the Palestinian people, comes from a desire to end the bloodshed,” said the Fatah party, of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, on Twitter.

Other Palestinian factions, such as the Islamist group Hamas, criticized the Palestinian Authority’s participation in the meeting.

– “Contempt” –

The Israeli army has in the last year intensified operations in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967 and a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old teenager, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and wounded more than 80 people with gunshots in an operation in Nablus (north). This is the highest number of casualties in a single operation since 2005.

Wednesday’s incursion was the latest in a series of violent operations by Israel in the West Bank, coming two months after the inauguration of a new government in Israel, considered the most right-wing in the country’s history, in which there is wide participation of advocates of hard-line politics with the Palestinians.

In a statement, the Islamist group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, considers “the meeting with the Zionists a rupture of the Palestinian national consensus, a contempt for the blood of martyrs, an open attempt to disguise the crimes of the occupation and a green light to commit other outrages against our people, our land and our sacred places”.

Since the beginning of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 61 Palestinians (both members of armed groups and civilians, including minors), 10 Israelis (one policeman and nine civilians, including three minors) and one Ukrainian citizen, according to a AFP report based on official Israeli and Palestinian sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Amman in January for a rare meeting with King Abdullah II, who insisted on “the need to remain calm and stop the violence”, according to the royal palace.