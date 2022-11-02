This Tuesday, November 1, the first face-to-face meeting between Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro took place, since the latter was elected president of Colombia. An expected meeting since the president of the Colombians announced the restoration of relations with the neighboring country.

It should be remembered that the last meeting of the Venezuelan leader with a Colombian president was on August 11, 2016, when he met with then President Juan Manuel Santos in Puerto Ordaz.

Six years after that date, Petro and Maduro were in the Miraflores Palacein the Venezuelan capital, “inspired by the historical legacy of union and the spirit of brotherhood inherited from the ibertador father Simón Bolívar,” reads a joint statement.

According to the document, the leaders of both countries expressed their “high satisfaction and satisfaction with the historic mission and the happy responsibility conferred by Providence for the resumption of comprehensive binational relations between brother peoples.” In that sense, due to the importance of the quote, discussed various topics of interest to both nations.

I received the President at the Miraflores Palace @petrogustavo, with him we held an intense and extensive day of work, in which we reviewed the different issues of the binational agenda, which contribute to the development of our peoples. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/Z3vkhPobUF – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 1, 2022

What did Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro talk about?

According to the statement, the leaders value the demonstrations of political will of both governments to advance in the reestablishment of bilateral relations, in which the interest of Colombia and Venezuela for union and peace is highlighted, for which they discussed topics such as:

– Operational cooperation along the common border: Petro and Maduro spoke of the joint fight against transnational crime that puts border security at risk. For this reason, they agreed to create joint security mechanisms for the protection of people who cross the border.

– Problems in terms of land, air, river and sea transport.

– Energy and mines: they agreed to establish working groups between both nations to explore and establish new complementary schemes in the mining and energy sector.

– Exchange between sectors: the leaders of both nations stressed that they will work to achieve an active exchange at the agro-industrial, agricultural, agricultural and petrochemical levels.

– Cooperation: they agreed to reactivate spaces for consultation and political dialogue, in addition to establishing a new cooperation map based on brotherhood and solidarity.

– Diplomacy: they spoke of appointing consular officials from their respective countries in order to guarantee the civil rights of Colombian and Venezuelan citizens in each country.

Finally, Gustavo Petro predicted success for both nations with the resumption of the dialogue table between the nations, while Nicolás Maduro, for his part, reiterated his interest in Colombia achieving total peace.

