The mayor of the capital on Twitter: “Positive comparison in a climate of collaboration”
Speaking little, working hard, sharing a working method that foresees, and will foresee, the Roma stadium as a very important asset for society and the city, with the involvement of citizens. This is what filters from today’s meeting in the Campidoglio between the mayor Roberto Gualtieri and the Rome CEO, Pietro Berardi. An interview that lasted about an hour, earlier than the first appointment scheduled for tomorrow, and summarized as follows by the mayor on Twitter: “Positive first meeting with Rome CEO Pietro Berardi to establish a full collaboration relationship between Campidoglio and Rome and organize an operational method with which to tackle many issues together, starting with the stadium “. Gualtieri does not say more and even less does Rome itself say.
NEXT STEPS
The parties have been updated in the short term when Gualtieri will see Berardi and with him also Dan and Ryan Friedkin, the owners of the club. The will is to go ahead quickly, but without proclamations and above all without the need to build another piece of city around the plant. Stadium yes, therefore, ecological, modern and above all citizen-friendly.
January 26, 2022 (change January 26, 2022 | 9:03 pm)
