Speaking little, working hard, sharing a working method that foresees, and will foresee, the Roma stadium as a very important asset for society and the city, with the involvement of citizens. This is what filters from today’s meeting in the Campidoglio between the mayor Roberto Gualtieri and the Rome CEO, Pietro Berardi. An interview that lasted about an hour, earlier than the first appointment scheduled for tomorrow, and summarized as follows by the mayor on Twitter: “Positive first meeting with Rome CEO Pietro Berardi to establish a full collaboration relationship between Campidoglio and Rome and organize an operational method with which to tackle many issues together, starting with the stadium “. Gualtieri does not say more and even less does Rome itself say.