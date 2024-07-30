WORK: ORSINI, ‘POSITIVE DIALOGUE MEETING WITH TRADE UNIONS’

”It was a positive meeting, a meeting of dialogue”. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Emanuele ORSINI, on the sidelines of the first meeting with the unions. “We all agreed on the coffee, we all had decaffeinated coffee, so we all agreed.” he jokes. Going into the merits of the topics discussed, the president underlines that the meeting was ”positive also for the key points of the agenda that we will discuss in the first/second week of September, which are obviously safety at work, Europe and contracts”. Topics that ”it will be necessary to address together in any case”.

WORK: LANDINI, ‘FIRST MEETING WITH ORSINI ON CONTRACTS AND SAFETY, WE’LL START AGAIN IN SEPTEMBER’

“We had a coffee, it was the first meeting with the new president and we discussed a series of topics starting from health and safety in the workplace to combat accidents and deaths, to the need to invest in training and to qualify the action by extending and extending the representation of workers and safety in all workplaces. We also discussed the new European framework and the necessary industrial policies that are able to defend employment and qualify and innovate the manufacturing production systems of our country”.

This is the hot comment of the general secretary of the Cgil Maurizio Landini upon leaving the first meeting with the president of Confindustria Emanuele Orsini. Furthermore, Landini explained, “we also discussed the contractual system with regard to the reduction in the number of contracts and the need, in this phaseto also go on a path of renewal and strengthening of contractual renewals. It is clear that it was a first round of horizon and with the availability and commitment to be able to then define more precisely, in September, the start of a real discussion that is more structured and that verifies on the merits the concrete things that can be achieved”.