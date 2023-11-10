US President Joe Biden will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 15 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in San Francisco. This was confirmed by officials from both powers this Friday after months of speculation about the possibility of the meeting.

“Our goal will be to try to take measures that stabilize relations between the United States and China, clear up certain misunderstandings and open new lines of communication,” a senior U.S. official, who requested anonymity, said during an interview with reporters Thursday. His comments were embargoed until Friday.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported for its part that Xi will travel to San Francisco from November 14 to 17 to attend the “meeting of heads of state of China and the United States”, while confirming for the first time that he plans to attend the APEC leaders’ meeting.

This will be the second meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January 2021. and their seventh conversation since that date.

It will also be Xi’s first visit to the United States since 2017. San Francisco will simultaneously host the APEC summit, which will be held from November 12 to 18.

Biden plans to warn his Chinese counterpart that Americans are “extremely concerned” about possible interference from Beijing in Taiwan’s presidential elections in 2024, a senior US official said.

Xi Jinping, President of China, during the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

He estimated that next year, with the Taiwanese elections and the November presidential elections in the United States, could be “quite turbulent” for relations between Washington and Beijing.

“We are also concerned about the unprecedented, dangerous and provocative escalation of (Chinese) military activities around Taiwan,” he added, indicating that Biden will address that issue at the summit.

However, he will repeat to China, which claims sovereignty over the island, that Washington does not support Taiwan independence and that, therefore, US policy on the matter has not changed.

Taiwan is one of the main points of friction between the two superpowers. China suspended most regular military communications with the United States in the summer of 2022, after a visit by the then-speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the island.

Nancy Pelosi and Tsai Ing-wen, president of Taiwan. Photo: EFE/EPA/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

Maintaining a dialogue with China among senior military officials, but also at a more operational level, is “absolutely essential” to avoid potentially dangerous misunderstandings, said the senior US official.

“The Chinese are reluctant and, therefore, the president (Biden) will push resolutely next week” to reestablish these crucial lines of communication between the two nuclear powers, noted the senior official cited above.



His colleague warned that one should not expect a “long list of concrete results,” ensuring that the objective of the meeting was to “manage the rivalry” with Beijing, and that the United States had “realistic” expectations.

Senior officials indicated that the main international issues of the moment will be discussed, in particular the military clashes between Israel and Hamas.

Biden expects China to “say very clearly, as part of its emerging relationship with Iran, that it is essential that (Tehran) not seek to escalate or expand” this conflict.

The senior official noted that this summit will take place in a context in which the United States enjoys good economic health and maintains intense diplomatic activity to strengthen its alliances in Asia.



The meeting will take place in several “sessions”, as happened a year ago in Bali (Indonesia), when they met for about three hours on the sidelines of the G20, these sources indicated.

AFP