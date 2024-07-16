All roads point to Bucareli. Today at 10:00 a.m., the meeting of the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, with Governor Rubén Rocha and the head of the UAS rectorship, Robespierre Lizárraga, is scheduled as part of the dialogue proposed by President López Obrador in his ‘Mañanera’ conference.

Yesterday morning, UAS authorities sent trucks to demonstrate in the main square of Mexico City. These people will spend the night traveling, while the leadership arrives by plane, sleeps in a luxury hotel and is fresh for the meeting at the Ministry of the Interior where they will ask for a political agreement and not to face justice.

University students, tired of the abuses of the political group that rules the UAS, also traveled to demonstrate against those who have held the university hostage for 18 years. There is great discontent in the university community, but they hide it with the great control that exists in the University Council, made up only of unconditional supporters.

At yesterday’s ‘Semanera’ conference, Governor Rubén Rocha said that no one is pursuing university directors, on the contrary, if they are going to return the money in question, they will be approached to give them a proposal. He also said that the victims are the university and the students, because they are attacking a good education.

Regarding the meeting at the Ministry of the Interior that he will attend today, Governor Rocha said that the UAS leadership wants him to remain silent in the criminal proceedings against the former rector and former directors, but that is not his business. Although he has communication with the autonomous bodies, he cannot force them to do anything.

Another of the statements reiterated by Governor Rocha was that the only victim has been the university, because it is the one whose assets have been plundered. Who? Well, those who are accused, he replied. So, Robespierre Lizárraga is going to the meeting at the Ministry of the Interior to seek to have the accusations withdrawn.

Rocha Moya also recalled that the former UAS officials have been charged with crimes, because they have been documented in the media with more than 700 million pesos in different cases. In such a way, it is the law and justice that are persecuting them, so they do not want trials and are seeking a political agreement.

What will Robespierre Lizárraga ask for? First, that the lawsuits against the former rector and former directors be dropped; second, that Congress not reform the Organic Law. Then the ball will be in the court of the Judicial and Legislative powers, not the Executive, so pay close attention.

Featured. This morning the group ‘Civitas’ will be delivering a document to the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde. Among the signatories is the deputy and academic Sergio Mario Arredondo, who has promoted a serious, constructive, but firm position in pointing out the cacique system that the UAS has been experiencing for 18 years.

By the way, Governor Rocha during the ‘Semanera’, pointed out that university buses that go to Mexico City carry the legend “stop political persecution”, but what they should say is “out with corrupt people from the UAS, out with Cuén from the UAS”, because he is the number one corrupt person, according to what they announce as alleged perpetrators.

Rubén Rocha also explained that “Cuén out of the UAS” means many things, including: boss, PAS, violation of the university’s assets and alleged corruption, according to the complaints.

