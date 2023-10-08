Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 9:15

A coordination meeting of the Brazilian government on the conflicts in Israel and Palestine and the situation of Brazilians in the region will be held at the Itamaraty Palace this Sunday (8), at 10 am.

Participating in the meeting were the substitute minister of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha; the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro; and the Special Advisor to the President of the Republic, ambassador Celso Amorim.

Related news:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) reported, this Saturday (7), that it monitors the situation of Brazilian communities. There are an estimated 14,000 Brazilians living in Israel and 6,000 in Palestine, “the vast majority of whom are outside the area affected by the attacks”, says the organization’s statement.

According to Itamaraty, a Brazilian was injured and is hospitalized. The Brazilian Embassy in Tel Aviv is providing assistance. The agency also reported that the embassy is also seeking contact with two other Brazilians who were also in an attacked location.

Also this Sunday (8), at 4 pm, Brasília time, a meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) will be held at the entity’s headquarters in New York. The extraordinary call was defined by Brazil, which holds the presidency of the body. Decisions will be made within the organization regarding attacks.