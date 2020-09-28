We all know about the properties of neem. But he is so bitter that he cannot even think of eating. Yes, some people do eat his new spring. Because they are not as bitter in taste and are full of healthy qualities. But you can eat sweet neem leaves throughout the year. The special thing is that these leaves are mainly used in preparing curries, chutneys and sauces, as well as sambar. Come, know here about the benefits of eating sweet neem…

Eat sweet neem in sambar and kadhi

– Kadhi in Rajasthan and sambhar in southern India are considered incomplete without sweet neem leaves. Sweet neem is known as Curry Leaves in the world of cooking and recipes.

Also, curry leaves are used to make delicious poha in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, called the heart of India. You probably know that Poha of Indore is famous all over the country for its taste.

Curry leaves are essential for healthy heart

In this way disease increases immunity

-Meetha Neem is not just a food enhancing plant, but also an Ayurvedic medicine. The leaves of this plant are rich in vitamin C properties. For this reason, the consumption of sweet neem works to increase your immunity.

Almonds can rejuvenate in a weakened heart, use this way in corona time

Prevent heart disease

– Sweet neem (curry leaves) has antiinflammatory properties. It is also a great source of antioxidants. Therefore, it protects you from inflammation in the inner parts of the body.

– Helps to maintain blood circulation correctly. With this, the amount of cholesterol in the body does not increase. With this, your heart is completely protected and you can continue to work properly.

Curry leaves are full of health

Prevent liver problems

– Corona virus infection is at its peak at this time. You will know that this virus, after entering the body, first affects your lungs and liver. So that the supply of oxygen and nutrients in your body can be stopped.

The corona test was continuously coming negative, but the virus caused lung band

-Virus does this so that your body becomes weak and the virus engulfs all the organs of your body as quickly as possible.

– Consuming curry leaves in your daily diet during this transition period can be helpful in protecting you from dangerous infection of corona. Because curry leaves contain hepatoprotective properties and elements called tannins. Both of these help in increasing the performance of liver.

Do this like join daily diet

Curry leaves are traditionally eaten in poha, kadhi and sambar. But you can also use curry leaves when making sago khichdi, salted porridge, chutney, lentils and vegetables. This will not only increase the taste of your food, but will also improve your health.

These 5 herbal-tees protect you from digestive problems

These 5 reasons for diarrhea are very surprising, it will be difficult to believe