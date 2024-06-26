Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 06/26/2024 – 6:00

Since last week, Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro, has had a new – and special – Federal Revenue agent, the dog Zandor. Its main differentiator is its ability to detect cash, more specifically euros and dollars. Zandor will work in the customs sector, combating currency evasion, technically called “cash detection”.

Zandor is a Belgian Malinois breed and is two years old. He is the first currency detection dog trained by the National Center for Dogs of Faro (CNK9) of the Federal Revenue, which plans another 50 dogs trained in the next two years for customs inspection work, some of them – without defining the exact number yet – will be dedicated exclusively to currency detection and will be allocated at the country’s main border points.

His training, which lasted five months, involved shredding currency notes to learn how to identify the smell. Training is made up of several phases, with the dog being evaluated in each of them until it is ready to work in customs areas.

Zandor joins the team made up of Hanna, Abby, Kyra, Dax and Kavalo, scent dogs who are specialists in detecting narcotics who work in the Division of Surveillance and Suppression of Smuggling and Embezzlement (Direp) of the Federal Revenue of the 7th Fiscal Region – RJ and ES.