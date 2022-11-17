The new workers roamed the office completing mundane tasks like fetching coffee, delivering meals, and delivering packages. They did not get in anyone’s way or violate personal space. They discreetly waited for the elevators with unwavering courtesy. And, perhaps most tempting, they didn’t complain.

That’s because they were robots.

Naver, an Internet conglomerate in South Korea, has been experimenting with integrating robots into office life for several months. Inside a futuristic and heavily industrial 36-story skyscraper on the outskirts of Seoul, a fleet of about 100 robots navigates on their own, moving from floor to floor in robot-only elevators and sometimes alongside humans, passing through security doors and entrances to meeting rooms.

Naver’s network of web services, which includes a search engine, maps, email and news, is dominant in South Korea, but its reach abroad is limited and lacks the global renown of a company like Google. The company has been on the hunt for new avenues of growth. In October, it agreed to acquire Poshmark, an online thrift retailer, for $1.2 billion. Now, Naver sees the software that powers robots in office spaces as a product that other companies will eventually want.

Robots have found a home in other workplaces, such as factories and retail and hospitality, but they are largely absent from the administrative world of cubicles and conference rooms. There are thorny privacy issues: A machine packed with cameras and sensors roaming company halls could be a dystopian corporate surveillance tool if abused, experts say. Designing a space where machines can move freely without disturbing employees also presents a difficult challenge.

But Naver has done extensive research to make sure its robots, which resemble a rolling trash can, look, move and behave in a way that makes employees feel comfortable. And as he develops his own bot privacy rules, he hopes to write the blueprint for the office bots of the future.

“Our effort now is to minimize the discomfort they cause to humans,” said Kang Sang-chul, an executive at Naver Labs, a subsidiary that develops the robots.

Yeo Jiwon, who works on the company’s social impact team, recently ordered a coffee on Naver’s workplace app. Minutes later, a robot exited the elevator on the 23rd floor, passed through the security doors, and approached his desk. Once nearby, the robot opened its storage compartment with a cup of iced coffee that it had made at a Starbucks on the second floor.