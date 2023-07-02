Behavior Interactive – best known for Dead by Daylight – released last April Meet Your Maker. Video games has come up PS Plus since D1, a move that has helped many multiplayer-based games emerge and make a name for themselves in the past. Was the result achieved in this case? The team says that the response was positive.

The topic came up in an interview between MP1st and the Creative Director Ash Pannell. The man explained that the team is happy with the positive reception, but at the same time explaining that the best is yet to come as Meet Your Maker can evolve in multiple ways.

He also claims that the community of Meet Your Maker will play an important role in deciding which direction to go. For now, the Sector 1: Dreadshore update has been shared, but there are more to come.