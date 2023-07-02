Behavior Interactive – best known for Dead by Daylight – released last April Meet Your Maker. Video games has come up PS Plus since D1, a move that has helped many multiplayer-based games emerge and make a name for themselves in the past. Was the result achieved in this case? The team says that the response was positive.
The topic came up in an interview between MP1st and the Creative Director Ash Pannell. The man explained that the team is happy with the positive reception, but at the same time explaining that the best is yet to come as Meet Your Maker can evolve in multiple ways.
He also claims that the community of Meet Your Maker will play an important role in deciding which direction to go. For now, the Sector 1: Dreadshore update has been shared, but there are more to come.
The interview with the creators of Meet Your Maker
The question posed to Pannell was: “With just a few months of release, what is your perspective on the game? Meet Your Maker is working as expectedIs the player base where you expected it to be or do you feel there is still room to grow?”
Pannell then replied: “The last few months have been very important learning for us. We are pleased with the positive reception of Meet Your Maker, but we believe the best is yet to come. It’s a game with so many possibilities, and we’re excited to perfect this community-based title into something special.”
“Just as we shared via our latest ‘Sector 1: Dreadshore’ content update, we have exciting plans to expand the game’s content, introduce new features or ways to play and reach a wider audience. There is still significant room for growth for Meet Your Maker and the feedback from the community will help the game evolve where it needs to be.”
Finally, we leave you with our review.
