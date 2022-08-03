Meet Your Maker was announced with a trailer from Behavior, the author team of Dead by Daylight: it is a mix between shooter and building game, coming in 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Presented during the event Behavior Beyond together with Hooked on You, the dating sim with the sexy killers of Dead by Daylight, Meet Your Maker puts us in command of the Chimera: a warrior built specifically to save life on Earth, or whatever. remains if we consider the post-apocalyptic scenario of the game.

Our goal will be to build and fortify outposts in order to extract and protect genetic material. “Infiltrate and defeat other players’ outposts to collect more. Adapt, improve and evolve … or die trying,” reads the official synopsis.

“Build a maze of devious deadly traps designed to lure, trick and kill intruding players. Combine a variety of customizable blocks, traps and guards. Pre-record your guards’ custom patrol routes with the innovative AI registration system. “

“Share your outposts and watch the players face them. Collect rewards from those who die, learn how to strengthen your creation from attacks, and try not to lose progress or resources due to a raid.”

“Test your determination, your wit and your reflexes by tactically looting other players’ outposts. Go in, grab the genetic material and try to survive.”

“Gain an advantage by choosing the right gear (melee, ranged, defensive), upgrades and consumables to match your challenge or play style. Take a step forward with each attempt. Reveal a new strategy with each death. Dominate all outposts that stand in your way. “

“Combine your creativity with a friend’s and build together, or join forces to loot outposts as a team of two. Watch the looters challenge your outposts through the replay system and don’t miss any kills.”

“Grow your outpost’s reputation with community feedback, as looters award the accolades that best describe your creation. Easily find friends and favorite builders with the dedicated menu and play their outposts at any time. “