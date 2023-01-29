A pleasant surprise is coming from the Colombian gamer, Vita Celestine, who has great success on her social networks through highly varied and interactive content that has made her one of the most recognized instagram influencers today.

The Colombian is a social media star, also known as Lau Cornett, who has risen to fame for her VitaCelestine_ Twitch channel. Her live vlogging sessions of her along with broadcasts of Fortnite They have earned him more than 270,000 followers.

She began posting regularly to her Twitch channel in April of 2019 and is now very active on Twitch accounts. instagram and Twitter, where he handles more content of photo sessions on different themes.

Have you seen your channel Youtube self-titled grow to over 100,000 subscribers. She has also amassed more than 750,000 followers on her vitacelestine_ Instagram account, where she has shared cosplay photos.

Vita Celestine shows off her luxurious curves in her bedroom. Photo: Instagram Vita Celestine

On Instagram he has more than 800,000 followers and little by little his number is increasing, waiting to reach or exceed one million fans this year. The goal is not long, especially for the Colombian who has an impressive flow of information on her official Instagram account.

The Colombian model and gamer shows off her luxurious body on the networks. Photo: Instagram Vita Celestine

We recommend you read

The beauty of the Colombian is also a perfect ingredient to captivate the hearts of her more than a thousand followers and thus remain very active with good quality content and be considered a model of social networks.