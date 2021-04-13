The Munich Security Conference is ready to provide its platform for a separate meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States. The press service of the forum told Izvestia that it would be an honor to start organizing negotiations between Moscow and Washington, but the decision is up to the Russian and American sides. … US President Joe Biden’s proposal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to meet in a third country in the coming months is quite timely, given the tension in relations between the two countries, the State Duma told Izvestia. According to experts, the presidents have many topics for discussion, but one should not expect major breakthroughs. However, if the two leaders nevertheless hold a separate summit, this can already be considered, in a certain sense, a movement forward. …

Incoming call

There is nothing surprising in the very fact of Joe Biden’s call to Vladimir Putin. The President of Russia was one of the first world leaders with whom a democrat had a telephone conversation after taking office … The reason for this promptness was extremely specific: the two powers had to urgently extend the START III treaty, which was expiring from day to day. As a result, without unnecessary delay, the presidents saved the life of the latest Russian-American arms control agreement. After that, Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have repeatedly stated that they are going to “punish Russia” on various occasions. , and the head of the White House in an interview nodded in the affirmative in response to the question whether he considers Vladimir Putin to be a murderer.

Such the gesture of the owner of the Oval Office did not add any positive to the cooperation between the two countries. Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations , which has been in Russia since March 21. BUT Vladimir Putin invited his American counterpart to express their positions to each other in a public online conversation. Washington did not agree to an open conversation on the network … And it seemed that relations between the two nuclear powers would continue to drill further on the imaginary bottom, which they, according to numerous statements on both sides of the ocean, had reached.

but On April 13, Joe Biden not only called Vladimir Putin, but also initiated a meeting “in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia.” , the press service of the White House reported. Almost immediately, the Kremlin confirmed that “the US President proposed considering the possibility of holding a personal summit meeting in the foreseeable future.”

It is not yet clear whether it will be possible to organize such a summit in the end. It is also unclear whether this will be a separate meeting, similar to the one that took place in 2018 in Helsinki between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, or whether the leaders will match the one-on-one conversation with some large-scale international event. but there are already those wishing to organize a Russian-American dialogue. As the press secretary of the Munich conference Christian Tils told Izvestia, this platform, “as a leading forum for discussing international politics, will consider it an honor to host a possible meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States.” …

– The terms of such a meeting and a possible date, of course, should be discussed between Moscow and Washington. But we will do our best to make this possible in the well-established and proven structure of the Munich Conference. The COVID pandemic can make a safe environment a difficult task, but, nevertheless, not impossible, – Christian Tils explained to Izvestia.

The dates of the Munich conference, traditionally held in February, this year has not yet been determined due to COVID-19, however, the press service of the forum assured that it will take place “later this year.” …

The Finnish Embassy in the Russian Federation, in response to an inquiry from Izvestia, recalled that back in February, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto proposed Helsinki as a venue for negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden … By the way, right after the conversation with the American President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the leader of Finland Sauli Niinistö. The head of the Russian Federation informed his colleague about the conversation with Joe Biden and supported the Finnish idea of ​​holding a summit in the capital of this country in 2025 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe with the aim of reviving the “spirit of Helsinki”.

As clarified later in the White House, a personal meeting of the presidents could take place in the summer.

Pain points

In general, the “testimony” of the White House and the Kremlin about the content of the conversation coincided. However, the shades were different … The White House announced that the United States and Russia agreed to continue the dialogue on strategic stability and arms control, relying on the extension of START III. In addition, r According to a Washington press release, Biden “reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia in line with US interests.” … However, the American side could not ignore the topic of “hackers” and Ukraine. The report noted that the head of the White House made it clear: “The United States will firmly defend its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyberattacks and interference in elections.” And of course, “Biden underlined the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” expressing concern about the “sudden build-up of Russian military power” near Ukraine’s borders …

The Kremlin noted that the President of the United States confirmed the invitation, which was previously transmitted to Vladimir Putin, to take part in the climate summit via videoconference on April 22-23. … They also assured that “both sides expressed readiness to continue the dialogue on the most important areas of ensuring global security, which would meet the interests of not only Russia and the United States, but the entire world community.” Moreover, Joe Biden “expressed interest in normalizing the state of affairs on the bilateral track and establishing stable and predictable interaction on such acute problems as ensuring strategic stability and arms control, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan, and global climate change,” press service of the Kremlin.

As for Ukraine, then Vladimir Putin “outlined approaches to a political settlement based on the Minsk Package of Measures.” … Now the relevant departments will receive instructions to work out the issues raised during the conversation, summed up in Moscow.

Wherever such a summit takes place, it will be timely, given the state of affairs between Russia and the United States, said Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. … In his opinion, Vladimir Putin did the right thing by not giving up contacts with his American counterpart after his hard-hitting statements, since the dialogue between Moscow and Washington is important for the general state of international stability.

– A whole range of problems is being recruited – international security, arms control, tension around Ukraine, the situation in Syria, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, climate issues. And not only. We have many reasons for talking with the Americans. Now, in any case, it is very important to establish a dialogue , – the deputy told Izvestia.

According to experts, the conversation that took place should at least temporarily relieve the excessive tension in relations between the Russian Federation and the United States, which emerged after the well-known statements of Joe Biden. The ruble has already responded positively to the presidential dialogue. The Russian currency at 20:18 Moscow time has sharply strengthened against the dollar and the euro by 1.23 rubles and 1.18 rubles, amounting to 76.11 and 90.90 rubles, respectively …

The suddenness of the call from Washington may be explained by the tension around Ukraine, meanwhile, Valery Garbuzov, head of the Institute of the USA and Canada at the Russian Academy of Sciences, believes. … However, given that the proposal for the summit is presented as a prospect “for the coming months”, it is difficult to predict the topics of the upcoming talks. It is not at all necessary that the Ukrainian track by that time will occupy the central place in the bilateral agenda. Wherein, waiting for some breakthroughs – in the classical sense of the word – is not worth it: after the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, for example, many counted on significant changes, but they, as you know, did not happen , the expert reminded Izvestia.

– However, Trump was heavily taxed by the anti-Russian lobby inside the United States. And no one reproaches Biden that he is a “Russian agent”. Therefore, in this direction, his hands are untied … Even if he concludes some kind of agreement with Russia, there will be no noise. He signed START III, and nothing terrible happened for him. If you trample this path further, then you can go to some kind of field that can be cultivated. If the parties do not get too carried away with the policy of linkages – that is, put forward excessive conditions on each other, then it is quite possible even to move forward. The establishment of such a movement in the current state of our relations could already be considered a breakthrough – Valery Garbuzov explained to Izvestia.