New president of the state-owned company should appoint Maurício Tolmasquim for Energy Transition, Mario Carminatti for Exploration and Production and 4 more

The new president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, has already started to assemble its executive board. THE Power360 found that among those quoted are members of the transitional government’s Mines and Energy technical group, career employees of the state-owned company, such as Mario Carminatti, and Prates’ partner at Expetro Consultoria, Sergio Caetano Leite.

Prates took over the command of the state-owned company on Thursday (26.jan.2023), with a mandate until the 13th of April, when the mandate of the other directors also ends. The PT may be reappointed to the post.

Meet the rated