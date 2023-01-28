New president of the state-owned company should appoint Maurício Tolmasquim for Energy Transition, Mario Carminatti for Exploration and Production and 4 more
The new president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, has already started to assemble its executive board. THE Power360 found that among those quoted are members of the transitional government’s Mines and Energy technical group, career employees of the state-owned company, such as Mario Carminatti, and Prates’ partner at Expetro Consultoria, Sergio Caetano Leite.
Prates took over the command of the state-owned company on Thursday (26.jan.2023), with a mandate until the 13th of April, when the mandate of the other directors also ends. The PT may be reappointed to the post.
Meet the rated
- Maurício Tolmasquim (board of Energy Transition) – is a professor at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), was Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy from 2003 to 2005 and chaired EPE (Empresa de Pesquisa Energética) from 2005 to 2016;
- William Nozaki (board of Marketing and Logistics) – participated in the elaboration of the president’s government program Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) during the campaign and was responsible for putting together the transitional government’s final report;
- Joelson Mendes (board of Production Development) – Executive manager of Safety, Environment and Health at Petrobras and graduated in mechanical engineering from UFRJ;
- Mario Carminatti (board of Exploration and production) – is an executive manager of the state-owned company. Graduated in geology, Carminatti led the discovery of the pre-salt layer. He would be responsible for the area at a time when Petrobras is trying to open a new exploratory frontier on the Equatorial Margin, which runs from Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte;
- Claudio Schlosser (board of Refining and Natural Gas) – is a chemical engineer graduated from UFSM (Federal University of Santa Maria). He was managing director of the Landulpho Alves (Rlam, in Bahia) and Henrique Lage (Revap, in São Paulo) refineries. He held the position of executive manager of 13 Petrobras refineries from 2012 to 2018, when he left to become vice-president of Downstream from Petrobras America;
- Sergio Caetano Leite (board Finance and Investor Relations – he has been undersecretary for programs at the Nordeste Consortium since 2019. He was director of Expetro Consultoria em Petróleo e Gás – one of Jean Paul Prates’ companies.
#Meet #quoted #Petrobras #board #Jean #Paul
Leave a Reply