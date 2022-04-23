Japan.- It has always been said that the career of the soccer player It is one of the shortest because it can hardly be enjoyed in the entirety of approximately 10 years and after that the natural drop in performance begins due to age, so it is very important to start from a very young age to ensure and have enough fun time. .

But as there is always an exception that has been more than exemplary and that after a long time has inspired several generations to continue in the fight for what they like, although it seems like a myth, it is a reality, the world soccer He has a practically eternal figure, since he has been touring the fields of many countries for more than 37 years and his dream is to reach 60 years of age, being the longest-lived soccer player in the history of football.

That’s the story of Kazuyoshi Miura, the Japanese who started his career as a footballer at the age of 15 far away from his country, Brazil being the place where he tried his luck and where he knew that this was his true passion because after so much time he enjoys every minute that his trainers. “King Kazu” as he is called is a clear example that dedication and constant physical care can do great things like extend his football career.

Kazuyoshi Miura in his first professional team in Brazil | Photo: Special

Kazuyoshi Miura at the age of 15 played soccer for the first time, it was in Brazil. They were little more than 8 years in which he saw activity in teams of great renown in the year of 1986 being the Saints of Brazil his first professional team, one of more than 12 clubs with which he has played. Among those that stand out, Palmeiras, Regatas Brasil EC VX de Novenbro and Coritiba only in South America, it was not until 1990 when he would officially make the leap to Japan where he would continue his career.

Miura began as a striker, his position allowed him to be an important man in the teams in which he played, as the years went by, his position was lowered until he was placed in the midfield where they found a great way to exploit their talent. Already in his country he made history with the Verdi Kawasaki, Kyoto Purple, Vissel Kobe and with Yokohama, which until a few years ago was the club with which he had played the longest. During that time he also tried his luck in other countries like Italy with Genoa and in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb.

Of course, he had his calls to the Japan National Team since having that learning of Brazilian soccer had served him well, for that reason he was highly valued at the beginning of his arrival in Japan. The story of Kazuyoshi Miura was quickly known in his country, and yes, if until now the story seems familiar to you, it is because there is a representation of it in the famous animated series “Captian Tsubasa” or as it was known in Mexico, “Los Super Champions.”

Kazuyoshi Miura’s story was the inspiration for the creation of Captian Tsubasa

The story of Yoichi Takahasho, creator of Captain Tsubasa He recounted Kazuyoshi Miura’s path to soccer glory, the move to Brazil, his training and the return to his country after a few years. Tsubaza Ozora (Oliver Atom) is Kazuyoshi Miura, the character that has been a reference for many people over the years and the world is based on him.

Kazuyoshi Miura, who had made a life with Yokohama, his last “great love” of soccer, left him in 2021 after he did not have the minutes he would have wanted, so a team in lower divisions was sought in Japan to be guaranteed that he could play and he did so by playing in the Japan Football League of the Fourth Division, in his brother’s team. He now only hopes to be able to fulfill his wish, which is to reach 60 years of age in active service and with a great football career.