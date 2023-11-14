World sport is following the trail of one of the men who in his time was very powerful, he won the Tour de France and was Olympic time trial champion.

Everything indicates that the private life of the English rider Bradley Wiggins It has not been the best and once his retirement came he has dedicated himself to other things, less taking care of what he won in his sports career.

difficult moment

Wiggins won the 2012 Tour and a few days later won gold in the London Olympicsin which he obtained first place in the individual time trial competition and, in addition, he was world champion of the specialty that same season.

The Cycling Weekly portal assures that the British rider has a large financial debt and is close to being declared bankrupt.

It is noted that Wiggins owes one million pounds sterling (1.15 million euros) and that he currently does not have the money to pay it.

It is also stated that the former broker “has been under an individual voluntary agreement since 2020 to try to pay these debts but has now been forced to sell the rights to his trademarks to be able to make payments and avoid bankruptcy.” ”says the Spanish newspaper As.

And he added: “Wiggins would also have put up for sale a property in Spain worth 600,000 pounds to pay off the debts but the British cyclist had received a notice of non-payment, which could jeopardize the aid he received. receives and, consequently, trigger bankruptcy.”

In statements collected by CyclingWeekly, Wiggins himself explained how he got into this situation.

“I have had financial problems for several years but I don’t see the end. It is a matter of professional negligence on the part of others who have left a lot of shit in my name! “It happens to many athletes while they try to lead a normal life and that is why I will make a series of legal demands by my lawyers.”

