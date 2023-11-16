Four Mexican tennis players and one Guatemalan have been suspended, several of them for life, by the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) due to rigging in this sport.

As explained this Thursday by the ITIA, the five players could not defend themselves against the accusations against them and will serve their suspension since September 30.

(Copa Colombia final, in a draw: Millonarios made two errors and Nacional equalized)(Chilling difference! This is the price of the payrolls of Colombia and Brazil)

Names…

The Mexican Alberto Rojas Maldonado, whoHe became 992 in the ATP ranking in 2015, broke the betting rules 92 times, being the second person who has committed the most offenses in history, and has received a lifetime ban and a fine of $250,000.

The Guatemalan Christopher Díaz Figueroa, who became 326 in the world in 2011 and was already punished with three years for rigging, has also been suspended for life and will have to pay a fine of $75,000.

The Mexican José Antonio Rodríguez Rodríguez, whose best ranking was 1,367 in 2017, committed eight offenses and has been suspended for twelve years and will have to pay $25,001. The Mexican Antonio Ruiz Rosales, who was 652nd in the world in 2008, has received a ten-year suspension and $30,000 fine for seven offenses.

Orlando Alcántara Rangel, Mexico, who was 1,735th in 2015, will not be able to play for two years and will have to pay a fine of $10,000.

This investigation is related to the recent suspension of seven players (Arnaud Graisse, Arthur de Greef, Julien Dubail, Romain Barbosa, Maxime Authom, Omar Salman and Alec Witmeur) who received suspensions between two and three years and nine months in duration. Collaboration between ITIA and Belgian authorities also resulted in the five-year sentence for the organization’s leader, Grigor Sargsyan.

(Nairo Quintana receives frontal attack: criticized by former cyclist with doping problems)