During this season, the places for foreigners were opened in the Liga BBVA MX Femenil, and Atlético San Luis was one of those who gave the note for bringing an important reinforcement from Europe.
Meet Bea Parra, the new player of the Potosí team.
Born on July 31, 1987 in Badajoz, Spain, the midfielder does not remember when she started playing soccer, but she knows that little by little she found the possibility of being able to dedicate herself to sport in a professional way.
After 7 seasons in the Spanish team, in which I helped take them to the first division to compete in the Primera Iberdrola, the captain did not want to play in another team in Spain that was not the Verdiblanco. That is why he decided to take a different air and embark on a new path to Mexico.
Despite continuing her career as a player, she has also already stood out as a coach for the Real Betis quarry. And although he was offered a project to continue as DT, he decided that he still had filming to hit the field and put a pause on that path. Her wish is to continue being a trainer at the training level and not at the professional level (for now).
And if that wasn’t enough all his training, I’m also studying nutrition! Still, if she had to choose between being a trainer or a dietitian, she would stick with the former.
If you want to follow the steps, give him a follow in his social networks.
Leave a Reply