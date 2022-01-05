The planet’s northern hemisphere is living the height of winter and one piece is catching the attention of the famous: a Hello Kitty boot. Sold for US$ 200 (R$ 1,132 at today’s exchange rate, 05), the model was created by the Italian brand GCDS, in partnership with Moon Boot, and is already sold out in its site.

+ Anitta signs with Sony Music in another step in her international career

The singers Anitta and Dua Lipa are among the first to appear with the new trend. The Brazilian artist posted on her Instagram some records wearing the shoes on her trip to Aspen, in the United States, where she is skiing with her family and friends. The British Dua Lipa created a look with boots and a white bikini while on vacation at the Soho Farmhouse resort, in the countryside of England.

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by Anitta (@anitta)

Moon Boot, specialized in the production of boots inspired by the arrival of Apollo 11 on the Moon in 1969, explains that the model rescues the Y2k fashion, one of the big trends in the last year, and presents the large format of the Moon Boots signature, with the addition of white Mongolian faux fur and a Hello Kitty patch on top.

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The post Meet the R$1,100 Hello Kitty boot used by Anitta and Dua Lipa first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#Meet #R1100 #Kitty #boot #Anitta #Dua #Lipa