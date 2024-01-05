'The Snow Society', a Spanish film that tells what happened in the 1972 crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in the Andes mountain range, has just been released on Netflix and already leads the top 10 of the most viewed films on the platform in several countries. . The film, which is under the direction of the filmmaker and producer JA Bayonagave a lot to talk about in recent days, not only because of the dramatic story it deals with, but also because of its nominations for multiple awards, among which stand out the Oscarthe Golden Globes and the Goya Awards.

Although the footage is produced in Spain, the actors who play the crew of that fateful flight are of Argentine and Uruguayan nationality. In the following note, we will tell you all the details about the cast members, as well as who they play.

What is the cast of 'The Snow Society'?

1. Enzo Vogrincic as Numa Turcatti

The Uruguayan actor Enzo Vogrincic is the one who plays Numa Turcatti, one of the protagonists of 'The Snow Society'. Turcatti was part of said flight at the invitation of his friend 'Pacho' Delgado, since he did not belong to the team nor was he part of the school. Vogrincic got the role for the film after six months of auditions, which he agreed to when he was working at a small independent theater company in his native country. The 30-year-old actor previously participated in productions such as 'Iosi, the repentant spy' (2022), '12-year-old night' (2018) and '9' (2021).

Enzo Vogrincic as Numa Turcatti. Photo: composition LR/Netflix/sociedaddelanieve.com See also They reveal chats from Richard and Camila Ganoza: "I'm not going to marry Brunella, so she puts pressure on me"

2. Agustín Pardella as Nando Parrado

Agustín Pardella is an Argentine actor who plays Nando Parrado, one of the survivors of the accident. In order to give a good performance in the film, Pardella kept in constant contact with Parrado, who, due to the impact, was knocked unconscious by a concussion. The 29-year-old actor is known for his work in series such as 'Loco x vos', 'Everything for the game', 'Cielo grande', among others, and in films such as 'Like a girlfriend without sex' (2016 ), 'Pinamar' (2016), etc.

Agustín Pardella as Nando Parrado. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Agustín Pardella/sociedaddelanieve.com

3. Andy Pruss as Roy Harley

Andy Pruss is the one who plays Roy Harley in 'The Snow Society', an engineering student who was 20 years old at the time of the accident and who was the one who repaired the transistor that was used to listen to the news. Prior to this film, Pruss participated in other films such as 'Camila will leave tonight' (2021) and 'Alemania' (2023).

Andy Pruss as Roy Harley. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Andy Pruss/sociedaddelanieve.com

4. Matías Recalt as Roberto Canessa

Recalt plays Roberto Canessa, a medical student and rugby player who was 19 years old at the time of the accident and who was the one who assisted the injured. Due to his performance, the 22-year-old Argentine actor was nominated for the Goya Awards in the category of best new actor. Matías Recalt also worked in series such as 'Apache: the life of Carlos Tévez', 'Argentina, land of love and revenge' and 'Planners', as well as in the 2019 film 'Ciegos'.

Matías Recalt as Roberto Canessa. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Matías Recalt/sociedaddelanieve.com

5. Tomás Wolf as Gustavo Zerbino

Tomás Wolf made his debut on the big screen with 'The Snow Society', a film in which he plays the role of Gustavo Zerbino, another medical student who also played rugby and who, in addition to caring for the wounded, was in charge to preserve the memory of those who died by collecting their personal objects, with the aim of delivering them to their families.

Tomás Wolf as Gustavo Zerbino. Photo: composition LR/sociedaddelanieve.com

6. Diego Vegezzi as Marcelo Pérez del Castillo

In 'The Snow Society', Diego Vegezzi plays Marcelo Pérez, a 25-year-old architecture student, who was also the captain of the rugby team and the one who assumed leadership of the group after the accident. Pérez del Castillo was one of the seven crew members who died during the avalanche that buried the aircraft. Prior to his performance in the film, Vegezzi worked on 'The Broken Past' (2015), 'Toublanc' (2017), 'Music for Getting Married' (2018), etc.

Diego Vegezzi as Marcelo Pérez del Castillo. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Diego Vegezzi/sociedaddelanieve.com See also Aída Martínez on how she discovered her sexuality: “My first orgasm was when I was 22 or 23 years old”

7. Fernando Contigiani as Arturo Nogueira

Fernando Contigiani was in charge of playing the 21-year-old economics student and rugby player Arturo Nogueira, who, due to the accident, was left with broken legs and seriously injured, which caused generalized sepsis and led to his subsequent death. The Argentine actor is known for his work in productions such as 'Apache: the life of Carlos Tévez' (2019), 'Argentina, 1985' (2022), 'Cóndor uno-cero-cinco' (2023), among others.

Fernando Contigiani as Arturo Nogueira. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Fernando Contigiani/sociedaddelanieve.com

Who completes the cast of 'The Snow Society'?