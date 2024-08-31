Leticia Franco – Publisher 3i Leticia Franco – Publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/leticia-franco-editora-3/ 08/31/2024 – 15:00

What are private clubs? The answer is simple: organizations that offer exclusive experiences to a select group of people. But this definition is the least important thing for Paulo Henrique Barbosa, CEO of Resid Club & Hotels, which opened in January of this year. For the executive, Resid’s differential lies in who the experience is intended for and how it is created.

Regarding the first question, Barbosa stated to This Is Money that members are people who bring together a plurality of ideas and the same passion for life, and who, of course, can pay from R$360 thousand to join the club and the annual fees of R$15 thousand.

+What will the luxury clubs that promise beach and surfing in SP next to Marginal Pinheiros be like?

And there are two ways for members to enjoy Resid’s exclusivity: hotels and events. Despite being a newcomer, the club promises to be a Brazilian star in five years, when the initial project to build five hotels across the country is completed. Speaking of stars, one of Resid’s partners is one of the most well-known names in the world of gastronomy, Alex Atala. This is the chef’s debut in the hotel and club sector.

Based in São Paulo, the club founded by Barbosa also has three other members: Rafael Caiado, Francisco Costa Neto and Claudia Ribeiro Bernstein. Together they created Resid, which has an initial investment of R$300 million. The limit is 2,500 people, but so far only founding members can join. 100 of the 250 spots have already been filled.

Since the beginning of the year, they have had access to the Resid Experience, which offers exclusive events, workshops and cultural and gastronomic experiences. Among them, a masterclass with the French fashion house Cartier and a trip to Villa La Angostura, in Argentine Patagonia, with accommodation in El Santuario, the historic home of renowned architect Alejandro Bustillo. “In November, Resid will provide a gastronomic experience in Italy, with the unprecedented meeting of Massimo Bottura, renowned Italian chef, and Alex Atala,” said Barbosa.

Destinations

Historic sites, geographically protected and with good logistics. These were the criteria used by Resid to choose the addresses of the five luxury hotels. They are:

• Buzios,

•

• Trancoso,

• Paraty,

• and Amazon.

The first of these, Nas Rocas, is located on the iconic Ilha Rasa, in Búzios, famous in the 1990s for attracting celebrities such as Bono Vox and Madonna. The experiences are fully operational, but the hotel is expected to open in the first half of 2025. The second will be in Fernando de Noronha. “The goal is to highlight Brazilianness through Resid Destinations.”

All of Nas Rocas’ cuisine will be created by Alex Atala, a partner at Resid and chef at its restaurant DOM in São Paulo. Guests will be able to sample drinks and recipes at one of the island’s eight bars and restaurants. Atala joined the project to fulfill his long-held dream of starting his own business in the hotel industry.

“By combining my passion for gastronomy with my commitment to providing exceptional experiences, we are building not just a private club, but a legacy in luxury hospitality. Here, every detail is carefully thought out to go beyond a stay, but an unforgettable sensory journey,” said the chef. This is the beginning of Resid’s journey, a membership club for Brazil to call its own.