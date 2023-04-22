Sunday, April 23, 2023
Meet the pilot who died in a brutal accident while rolling into the abyss

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Meet the pilot who died in a brutal accident while rolling into the abyss


The motorsports of the world is in mourning.

Sadness invades world motorsports, after learning of the death of David López Tomico, from the CD Médula Sport team, in a brutal accident.

López took part in the Rallysprint San Bartolome de Pinares, could not control the car, which rolled into an abyss.

The informations

Natalia Rios, her co-pilot was injured and is being held at a medical center near the region where the incident occurred.

The authorities confirmed that the car López was driving rolled down a ravine of about 50 meters and that the strong blows he received caused his death.

The accident occurred in the second timed section of a rallysprint, which was taking place in its first edition on the AV-503 road.

It was noted that the race took place between San Bartolomé de Pinares and the Port of El Boquerón, in Ávila.

The police warned that the accident happened at 3:16 in the afternoon, the time at which the operating room of the Castilla y León Emergency Center received the call for help from the rally organizers.

The Civil Guard went to the incident site and confirmed the news of López’s death.
Sports

