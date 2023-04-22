Meet the pilot who died in a brutal accident while rolling into the abyss

Sadness invades world motorsports, after learning of the death of David López Tomico, from the CD Médula Sport team, in a brutal accident.

López took part in the Rallysprint San Bartolome de Pinares, could not control the car, which rolled into an abyss.

(Did Cristiano Ronaldo get tired of Georgina? They reveal alleged couple crisis)

(Mourning in Santa Fe: Juan Carlos ‘el nene’ Sarnari died at the age of 81)

The informations

Natalia Rios, her co-pilot was injured and is being held at a medical center near the region where the incident occurred.

The authorities confirmed that the car López was driving rolled down a ravine of about 50 meters and that the strong blows he received caused his death.

Sadly, misfortune strikes the great rally family again for the third time in the last 10 days… David López Tomico has died as a result of an accident in the Rallysprint of San Bartolomé de Pinares (Ávila). Our condolences to his family and friends. D.E.P pic.twitter.com/FTbQ7SOQJq —Shakedown Media (@Shakedown_Media) April 22, 2023

The accident occurred in the second timed section of a rallysprint, which was taking place in its first edition on the AV-503 road.

It was noted that the race took place between San Bartolomé de Pinares and the Port of El Boquerón, in Ávila.

For several years he was my mechanic and co-driver… and always a good friend…

RIP David López Tomico passed away today at the Rallysprint San Bartolomé…

Hugs to your wonderful family! pic.twitter.com/sQ3VuKAT8Q — SANTIAGO CAÑIZARES (@santicanizares) April 22, 2023

The police warned that the accident happened at 3:16 in the afternoon, the time at which the operating room of the Castilla y León Emergency Center received the call for help from the rally organizers.

The Civil Guard went to the incident site and confirmed the news of López’s death.

(Shakira and Piqué: the drastic and surprising decision that Clara Chía made, video)

David López Tomico, Spanish rally driver and key team member in Sergio Vallejo’s Dakar Rally debut earlier this year, has died from injuries after rolling down a hill during Stage 2 of today’s I Rallysprint San Bartolomé de Pinares.https://t.co/OL6dIDTkCh — Justin Nguyen 🐀 (@ZappaOMatic) April 22, 2023

Sports