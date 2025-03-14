In an increasingly aware world of environmental challenges, brands such as Shein They are taking concrete measures to change the course of the industry and promote a more sustainable future.

Founded in 2012, Shein He is a global fashion and lifestyle retailer with the commitment to make fashion accessible to all, promoting respect for the environment and support for social initiatives in the communities where he operates. With a global presence, the brand continues to innovate and lead the way to a more inclusive and sustainable fashion.

From fashion to social action and the impact of The Next Cycle

One more step towards a more responsible and conscious fashion.Courtesy Shein Thanks to The Next Cycle9,530 garments were recycled.Courtesy Shein

In 2024, the campaign The Next Cyclewhich encourages circular fashion, achieved a significant impact on Mexico, joining thousands of Sheinists to give a second life to the clothes they no longer use.

Throughout the pop up stores made in three states of the country, the community of Shein She was invited to donate garments that no longer used in the The Next Cycle Booths. Thanks to the active participation of consumers, the campaign managed to raise a total of 9,530 garments, which were carefully processed and recycled. This effort is another step in the commitment of Shein for reducing the impact of the textile industry on the environment and promoting consumption responsible practices.

To carry out this recycling process, Shein He collaborated with Texinovaa Mexican company specialized in the proper management of textile waste. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Texinova implemented a process divided into two key phases: first, the garments in good condition were washed and processed to be donated to foundations; Second, those that could not be reused were carefully and recycled, extracting fibers to produce new threads and fabrics. In this way, transformed garments gave way to the creation of new products, reducing the need to generate more textile waste.

The campaign The Next Cycle not only the commitment of Shein With sustainability, but also its collaboration with institutions that promote social welfare. For the second consecutive year, the garments in good condition were donated to Confe (Mexican Confederation of Foundations for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities) and the Foundation For you womanthat supports women, children, indigenous and migrants in vulnerable situation.

Circular fashion, a key model for a more responsible future

The garments destined to be donated were aimed at non -profit civil associations.Courtesy Shein Give your clothes a second chance with Shein.Courtesy Shein

However, The Next Cycle It goes beyond a simple recycling campaign. It is a call to action, a reminder that, as consumers, we are the first to have the power to transform the way we produce and consume fashion. In a context where excess production and programmed obsolescence dominate the industry, initiatives such as this demonstrate that each donated garment, each recycled resource and each collective effort can make a tangible difference in the creation of a more circular and responsible model.

The way to sustainable fashion is not easy, but more and more brands are recognizing the urgent need to change. Shein, with The Next Cycle, Not only is it offering innovative solutions, but also inspiring its consumers to be an active part of this transformation. This campaign invites us to question: How can we make our purchase decisions a force for change? If something has taught us this collaboration between consumers, brands and foundations is that each action counts, and together we can build a future in which fashion is not only personal expression, but also a form of respect for the planet and people.

As 2025 is emerging on the horizon, The Next Cycle It continues to grow, and with it, the opportunity of each of us to contribute to a more conscious and sustainable world. The next editions of the Pop Up Stores are yet to come, and with them, the possibility of transforming what we no longer use in an opportunity to improve the future of the planet.