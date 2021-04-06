As you already know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can earn Microsoft Rewards points when they play any game in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. To be able to participate in the Missions, whether daily, weekly or monthly, just check the ones that are available among the games in the catalog or look for the list of missions in the Xbox Game Pass members area. Once we have obtained them, we will earn points that we can redeem for Xbox gift cards and obtain games, subscriptions and much more.
Now, as a reason for the beginning of April, Microsoft has shared the new Xbox Game Pass Quests, which we can see perfectly summarized thanks to the infographic created by the user @_XboxNews, which are already several occasions in which it has created a very visual content on the content related to the Xbox brand.
These are the new Xbox Game Pass Quests
The user has not only visually summarized the Quests for this month of April, but has also done the same with the weekly missions that players can complete to get their rewards. Below we summarize what these are new Xbox Game Pass Quests.
Complete 45 daily and 15 weekly missions.
Install 5 games on the Xbox Game Pass Mobile app.
Complete 12 daily and 12 monthly missions.
Complete 8 weekly missions this month.
Play 10 different Xbox Game Pass games.
Play 4 different Xbox Game Pass games.
Complete 4 weekly missions this month.
Game Pass Quests main rewards reduced in new tasks for March
In addition, as usual, we will also have missions related to certain specific games, which this time are starring Forza Horizon 4, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, Elder Scroll Online and Alien: Insolation. If you want to know all the missions, take a look at the publication that we cited.
Leave a Reply