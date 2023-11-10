Last Thursday, social networks were shaken with the premiere of the trailer for ‘Inside Out 2’, the new film from Disney and Pixar, which will arrive nine years after its first installment. However, the reason why this preview gave something to talk about was not because of the film itself, but because of the introduction of a new character: Anxietywho will join Happiness, Sadness, Fear, Gonna and Disgustthe motley group of emotions that inhabit the body of Rileyand that promises not to arrive alone.

In this note we will tell you more about this new entry to the saga of ‘Intensely’whose first part was a total success at the box office and received all the praise from critics, in addition to winning the Oscar award and the Golden Globe for best animated film, so it hopes to continue that path with its long-awaited sequel.

What does Ansiedad look like in ‘Inside Out 2’?

In the trailer, the second part of the released film shows us Anxiety, the new member of the team who was nervous and euphoric after meeting her teammates. Said character is orange and, as soon as they heard about her arrival, Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust felt very surprised, since they were not informed about her arrival.

The actress who will lend her voice to Anxiety be Maya Hawke, who became known for her work in the series ‘Stranger Things’. The director of ‘Inside Out 2’, Kelsey Mannindicated that her character, even though she will be the new one, is not one of those who stays in the background, so we will probably see that she will not only drive her team crazy, but also Riley, who will have to face the problems and challenges of adolescence.

Who will accompany Ansiedad in ‘Intensely 2’?

As seen in the trailer presented by Pixar and disneyAnsiedad announced that she will not arrive alone, something that left her new companions terrified, and that with her they will be Envy, Boredom and Shamewhose appearance is not yet completely known, since you can barely see the upper part of their faces in the film’s official poster.

This group of emotions, which will grow in ‘Inside Out 2’, you will suffer many internal conflicts at the beginning; However, all together they must learn to live together and work as a team to help Riley in her new stage as a teenager.

When is the movie ‘Inside Out 2’ coming out?

‘Inside Out 2’either ‘Inside Out 2’by its original English name, will be released in the United States on June 14, 2024almost 9 years after its first part, which was launched on June 19, 2015. And although, at the moment, the date of its launch in Latin America is unknown, it is presumed that it would take place a day before, that is, Thursday, June 13, 2024.

