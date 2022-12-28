The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the future first lady, Rosângela Silva, known as Janja, must take two female dogs to the Alvorada Palace, where they will move after the PT’s inauguration.

One of them, called “Resistance” was adopted by Janja while the president-elect was imprisoned. The future first lady caught the dog at the door of the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba, where her then-boyfriend was being held.

In addition to Resistência, the couple is the guardian of the dog “Paris”, also of mixed breed. The animals gained notoriety after Janja cited the possible participation of the 4-legged duo in Lula’s inauguration ceremony, on January 1, 2023.



Playback/Twitter @JanjaLula – 31.Dec.2021 The future first lady Janja with the dog “Resistência” and the president-elect Lula with “Paris”

The official residence of the president, Palácio do Alvorada, has also been home to other pets.

During the military dictatorship (1964-1985), former president and general Ernesto Geisel (1974-1979) lived in space with his Dalmatian dogs. Geisel even asked to remove the rheas, as they disturbed the pets.

LULA, MICHELLE AND MEL

In his 1st term, Lula and his 2nd wife, Marisa Letícia, had the female dog of the breed fox terrier “Michelle”, known for riding in presidential cars. The pet died in 2005, aged 14.



playback/Internet Lula and the fox terrier “Michelle”

Already in the 2nd term (2007-2011), Lula and Marisa adopted another dog of the breed fox terrier called “Mel” who died in 2019, when the former president was arrested in Curitiba.



reproduction/Facebook @Lula – 25.Aug.2019 “Mel”, Lula’s 2nd fox terrier and former first lady Marisa

DILMA AND LABRADORS

Former President of the Republic Dilma Rousseff (PT) also had pets that lived in official government premises. Dilma was the tutor of 5 dogs: the labradors “Nego”, “Boni”, “Galego” and “Princesa”, in addition to basset hound “Fafa”.

The labrador “Nego” was a gift from former minister José Dirceu in 2005. He was present in one of the electoral advertisements for the 2010 campaign and, at the age of 13, he was euthanized on veterinary advice after complications from hip dysplasia, a common disease race, and myelopathy, conditions he had.



Reproduction/Facebook @DilmaRousseff – 10.Nov.2017 Dilma and “Nego”, a labrador given to the former president by José Dirceu in 2005

MICHEL TEMER, THOR AND PICOLY

Former President’s Family Michel Temer moved to the Alvorada Palace after Dilma’s impeachment, in 2016. Temer, his wife Marcela Temer and their son, Michelzinho, shared the presidential residence with a dog of the breed Golden retriever, “Thor”, and the jack russel “Picoly”.



Playback/Instagram @marcelatemer The dogs “Picoly” (left) and “Thor” (right)

JAIR BOLSONARO AND DOGS

The current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), he is the tutor of 6 dogs: “Faísca”, “Bartô”, “Nestor”, “Alvorinha” (the 4 without defined breed); “Theo” (shih tzu); and “George” (Siberian Husky).

The mascots of Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro have a profile on Instagram: “clube20patas_”. However, the account has not been updated since September 2021.

“Faísca”, “Bartô” and “Nestor” were adopted from an animal shelter, while “Alvorinha” received shelter after hanging around the Palácio da Alvorada. The oldest, “Theo”, was already a member of the Bolsonaro clan before the president took office. During the 2022 election campaign, the family adopted the husky “George”.



Playback/Instagram @clube20patas_ From left to right: “Theo”, “Alvorinha”, “Bartô” and “Nestor”

INTERNATIONAL MASCOTS

In the United States, since 1849 American presidents have taken at least 1 mascot to the White House – with the exception of former President Donald Trump. The current ruler of the country, Joe Biden, resumed the practice by taking his 2 German shepherd dogs, “Champ” and “Major”.

Biden won “Champ” in 2008 after being elected vice president. In 2018, he and his wife, Jill, adopted “Major” from an animal rescue shelter.

In 2022, the Bidens adopted a cat named “Willow” and another German shepherd, “Commander”.



Playback/White House Current US President Joe Biden with “Champ” (lying down) and “Major” (sitting) in the White House premises



Reproduction/Twitter @FLOTUS – 28.jan.2022 “Willow” became part of the Biden family in 2022

The White House was also home to “Bo” and “Sunny”, dogs of the “Portuguese Water Dog” breed and both from the family of former President Barack Obama. Former Senator Ted Kennedy presented Obama’s daughters in 2009 with “Bo”. “Sunny” joined the family in 2013.



Playback/White House The dog “Bo” (with white spots on the chest and front paws) and the female dog “Sunny”

During his tenure as US president, Bill Clinton and his ex-wife Hillary Clinton shared the White House with their labrador “Buddy” and their cat “Socks”.



Playback/Getty Images Former first lady Hillary Clinton even wrote a book about mascots “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy”

George W. Bush also resided at the White House with his pets: the cat “India” and the dogs “Barney” and “Miss Beazley”, both of the breed scottish terrier.

In the United Kingdom, the 2 dogs of the “corgi” breed of Queen Elizabeth II attended the funeral of the tutor, in September 2022. The long-lived woman received “Sandy” and “Muick” from Prince Andrew, her 2nd son after the death of “Willow ”, another dog of the breed, in 2018.

With the death of the queen, her son Charles became king, and his dogs of the breed jack russel terrier“Bluebell” and “Beth”, occupied the position of “real pet”.



Playback/Twitter @RoyalCentral “Muick” and “Sandy” at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19