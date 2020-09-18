Highlights: Encounter was held in Batmaloo, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, three terrorists killed

new Delhi

The nature of the soldiers engaged in protecting the country is different. The feeling of dying for the country is such that the wounds on the body are not even realized. There is a saying that a wounded lion is very dangerous. Rahul Mathur, deputy commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is currently injured but his killer style remains intact. This picture from the Military Hospital of Srinagar is a living proof of bravery. The CRPF has also written that “If there is a face of bravery, it will probably be a smile.” Mathur was badly injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. If the lion was injured, what if he had given up his prey. Then Mathur fired back and sent the terrorist to Jahnum.

The terrorist was killed recently

There were intelligence inputs that some terrorists are hiding in Firdausabad of Baatmalu. A team of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police headed by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Mathur left for the spot on Wednesday night itself. It was not even on Thursday morning that the team had surrounded the house. When the doors were closed, Rahul Mathur climbed the wall and entered the house. When they started filtering the room, the terrorist sitting in one of them fired fire. Bullets were hit in Rahul’s chest and stomach. But who cared about the injuries. Mathur retaliated in the same condition and he killed the terrorist there.

Total three terrorists were killed

As the operation continued, Mathur was brought to the Army Hospital in Srinagar in an injured condition. His condition is said to be critical. The jawans on the spot continued the operation. From there, two more terrorists were killed after a search operation. A large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from them.

Pulwama-like attack averted

On the other hand, security forces have recovered huge amount of explosives from Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Thursday. There is a possibility that the terrorists were going to use this explosive for a major attack like Pulwama. During the search, two explosive dumps were found, which were hidden under the ground in two separate 250-liter plastic tanks. Police said, “416 high-explosive gelatin sticks have been recovered in a plastic tank, while 50 detonators have been recovered in another plastic tank. But was destroyed. “