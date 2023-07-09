Meet the in-laws: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Meet the in-laws is the film broadcast this evening, Sunday 9 July 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2023 film written and directed by Michael Jacobs in his directorial debut. But let’s see together the plot and the cast of the film.

Plot

Michelle and Allen are a happy couple. Enough to summon their respective parents to introduce them and start talking about a possible marriage. It turns out that the in-laws, in reality, already know each other quite well and there is no good blood between them.

Meet the in-laws: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Directed by Michael Jacobs. The leading actors are Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Natalie Ortega, Gina Jun, Setty Brosevelt. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Luke BraceyAllen

Emma RobertsMichelle

Diane Keaton

Richard Gere

William H. Macy

Susan Sarandon

Streaming and TV

Where to see Meet the in-laws on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 9 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.