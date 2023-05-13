If one day you have felt that you experienced a miracle or that someone is taking care of you, according to the Catholic faith, there are guardian angels, that God entrusted to them the task of taking care of themselves against all evil, for this reason, it is said that depends on the date you were bornthere is a spiritual being that cares for you.
This is because in Catholicism, it is believed that there is a total of 72 angels, who is there dedicated to protecting a certain group of peopleaccording to the date they came to this world.
There are those who believe that the agents of God appear in the most difficult moments, therefore, it is said that in the life of a person, their date of birth has an influence, since each individual has a guardian angel and they are not governed only under the sign of the zodiac.
Therefore, if you want to know the celestial being that protects you, we present to you, the guardian angel that cares for those who were born in the month of October.
Guardian angels that protect those who were born in October:
- September 28 to October 2: This time belongs to REHAEL, who will be present for all those who are blessed with the gift of healing and will faithfully believe that miracles do exist and very often. This means that the presence of this divine being can easily defeat evil.
- October 3 to 7: They are under the care of Leiazel’s guardian angel, a male angel who promotes liberation from all oppressions, symbolizes comfort and freedom. Likewise, those who were born on this date, can predict from the weather, like music, movies and photography, being protected with this spirit, they will be able to find a great reward at the end of their days.
- October 8 to 12: Those who were born on these days are under the protective mantle of the guardian angel Hahahel, who manage to have a high satisfaction of fullness, since it is related to optimism, the invisible, and spirality.
- October 13 to 17: The angel MICAEL has the virtue of providing the ability to master the four elements of nature, water, which represents feelings, air, ideas, fire symbolizes action, and earth represents matter. However, people under the protection of this celestial should consider that such powers should not be their own, rather it is a gift that divinity bestows.
- October 18 to 22: On such days the angel VEULIAH accompanies you, which means that no task will be complicated in your hands or that of others, and you will also have the faithful support of your dear colleagues and superiors. All those who are protected by this spiritual being are especially characterized by being original and striking people, gestures that help strengthen relationships and thus create a positive environment.
- October 23 to 28: The dates correspond to the guardian angel YELAIAH, and those lucky enough to be accompanied by this archangel have an enormous desire to be part of the preservation of experiences and knowledge. It is in these people that an enormous interest in ancient objects, spiritual values and cultural traditions is awakened, motivated to preserve and transmit the legacy to future generations.
- October 29 to November 2: The guardian angel SEALIAH makes all those who are under his protection collectors of curios, stamps and other similar items. These people also gain respect for the little things and do not need to worry about the material as their blessing provides the ability to satisfy their every material need.
