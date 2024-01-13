'Lift: a first-class robbery' is the new Netflix proposal that quickly became the most viewed on its platform. The film, which is under the direction of Felix Gary Gray, dethroned 'The Snow Society' and ranked at the top of the top 10 films in several countries. This hilarious story will show us a gang that must prevent a terrorist attack on a plane and, at the same time, steal 500 million dollars in gold bars at 12,000 meters above sea level. Will they be able to achieve it?

What draws a lot of attention about this film is not only the plot it presents, but also its cast, which is made up of renowned actors that you will not have trouble recognizing. Do you want to know who they are? In the following note we show them to you.

Who are the actors and characters in 'Lift: First Class Robbery'?

1. Kevin Hart as Cyrus

Kevin Hart, in addition to being one of the producers of the film, is the star of 'Lift,' in which he plays Cyrus Whitaker. His character is the leader of the gang that will try to carry out the robbery of their lives. Hart is an American comedian and actor who is known for appearing in various films, such as 'Scary Movie 3', 'The Little Fockers', 'A Spy and a Half', 'Jumanji: Into the Jungle', among others.

Kevin Hart as Cyrus Photo: Netflix

2. Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby

The English actress plays Abby, an Interpol agent who is Cyrus' ex-girlfriend, with whom she must join to carry out a dangerous mission. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is known for her recent role as Ravonna Renslayer in the two seasons of 'Loki', likewise, she is remembered for her work in 'Black Mirror', in the remembered episode 'San Junipero'.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby. Photo: Netflix

3. Vincent D'Onofrio as Denton

The 64-year-old actor plays Denton, an expert at disguises, a close friend of Cyrus and a member of her team of thieves. D'Onofrio is remembered for his role as Kingpin in various Marvel series such as 'Daredevil', 'Hawkeye' and 'Echo'. In addition, he is recognized for his work in films such as 'Men in Black', 'The 13th Floor', 'The Cell', 'Living with My Ex', 'Jurassic World', among others.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Denton. Photo: Netflix

4. Úrsula Corberó as Camila

The actress born in Barcelona, ​​Spain, is Camila in 'Lift: a first class robbery'. Her character is the driver in charge of the team's escape; However, her biggest challenge in the film will be piloting a jet. Corberó is remembered for her role as Tokio in 'La casa de papel', a series that catapulted her to international fame. After that, she participated in other productions, such as 'Snatch', 'The Body on Fire', 'Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins', etc.

Úrsula Corberó as Camila. Photo: Netflix

5. Billy Magnussen as Magnus

The American musician and actor plays the role of Magnus in the film, who is an expert safecracker and is part of Cyrus' gang. Billy Magnussen, 38, is known for acting in productions such as 'American Crime Story', 'Aladdin', '007: No Time to Die', 'Mini Spies: Armageddon', etc.

Billy Magnussen as Magnus. Photo: Netflix

6. Jean Reno as Jorgensen

The 75-year-old French actor plays Lars Jorgensen, a man who uses his status as a seemingly honest man to cover up his side as a financial terrorist. Reno is remembered for his role as León in 'The Professional' and for his participation in 'The Big Blue'. In addition, he is known for his work in films such as 'Mission Impossible', 'Godzilla', 'Purple Rivers', 'The Da Vinci Code', 'The Pink Panther 2', among others.'

Jean Reno as Jorgensen. Photo: Netflix

Who completes the cast of 'Lift: First Class Robbery'?

Jacob Batalon as N8

Sam Worthington as Huxley

Paul Anderson as Donald

Viveik Kalra as Luke

Kim Yun Jee as Mi-Sun

Burn Gorman as Cormac

What is 'Lift: A First Class Robbery' about?

“The action follows an international gang of elite robbers who have been recruited, exceptionally, to prevent a terrorist attack that is going to take place on a 777 plane in mid-flight, from London to Zurich. Each member of this crazy team has one objective and that is to commit the biggest robbery of their lives,” can be read in the synopsis of the film made by Sensacine.