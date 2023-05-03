Open AI and DeepLearning.AI have teamed up to launch a course free and online on artificial intelligence, which is called “ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers”.

This course is designed to equip software developers with the skills to integrate Large Language Models (LLMs), such as GPT 4, into application generation.

Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera and former head of Google Brain, as well as Baidu’s AI department, helped create the course. In addition, Isabella Fulford, a member of the OpenAI technical team, has contributed to its development.

In this 1.5 hour course, students will learn about ChatGPT Instruction Engineering for Developers and how to apply it in programming.

The course addresses both the operation of LLMs and the use cases of their APIs, applied to environments such as summarizing and transforming texts, inferring information, and expanding ideas.

In addition, tools are provided to create custom chatbots from an LLM and to generate effective instructions on a search result.

To access this course, students only need to have a basic understanding of Python. It can also be useful for engineers with machine learning experience looking to better understand language models.

In addition, the course includes a hands-on work environment, Jupyter Notebook, which allows students to explore and manipulate code.

This training is a unique opportunity for developers looking for a new area of ​​expertise, as prompt engineers are increasingly in demand.

With the skills learned in this course, LLM can be integrated into applications in an effective way, which can generate an opportunity for economic growth, since according to experts, professionals who work in artificial intelligence can earn up to five million pesos a year. anus.

In summary, this course is an excellent opportunity for software developers who are looking to learn about integrating LLM into application generation. In addition, it is a way to acquire skills for a booming profession with high demand in the labor market.