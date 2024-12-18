The followers of Big Brother They were able to meet the fourth finalist of the edition, a valid title, although it is true that it also meant that I wouldn’t make it to the final daywhich would be at the next gala.

After a duel, where they were Violet and Oscar after the salvation of Ruvens and Juan, Jorge Javier Vazquez resolved the tension with a simple announcement: “The audience has decided that must leave the house… Violet!“.

The two duelists hugged each other when they learned the result. Violeta left the house with a 15% of the votes positively from the audience. “This means that you are the fourth finalist of the edition,” the presenter encouraged her, although Violeta did not seem very affected by the news.

“I’m very happy to have come this far“I want to thank everyone who has voted for me and who has trusted me from the beginning, thank you with all my heart,” she added.

After saying goodbye, he headed to the set, where his family and friends were waiting for him, as well as the presenter. Over there faced his journey through the contestbut he was happy to reunite with Edi, his great love from the program.

“All the doubts I had in the house have been dispelled“, he told her, giving free rein to their future love relationship. “I carry you in my heart forever,” were the last words of the contestant in Guadalix.