Marvel announced last week the publication of a new series for this June 2021 called The United States of Captain America (The United States of Captain America), written by Christopher cantwell and with art of Dale eaglesham.

The story will follow Steve Rogers, our Captain America original, on a search for his stolen shield, accompanied by other heroes who have worn the suit, such as Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker.

In the path, Steve You will meet several people who have used your figure as a banner and to defend their own, and the first of the Captains you will meet will be Aaron fischer, the first Captain America is part of the LGBTQ + collective.

As is often the case in the world of heroes, the image of each of them is not about a single person, but about an ideal of justice.

The Captain America it’s a cloak, not a person, and just like we’ve seen with the aforementioned characters, anyone can wear it.

Aaron fischer will be the first of several Captain America ‘unofficials’ who patrol the U.S and that our dear Chap You will get to know it first hand in this mini series.

The inspiration to create a closer Captain America

Aaron is inspired by the heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday citizens who fight for a better life., explained the guest writer Joshua Trujillo, who created the character with the artist Jan Bazaldua.

He stands up for the oppressed and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes, they emphasized.

The artist Jan Bazaldua also added the following: I really enjoyed designing it, as a transgender person, and I am happy to introduce an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights evil to help those who are invisible to society.

While I was drawing it, I thought that Cap fights against very powerful entities and saves the world on a daily basis, but Aaron helps those who walk alone through the streets with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the result!

What do you think about this proposal LGBTQ + as a new shade of Captain America? Let us know in the comments.

