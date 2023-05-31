A creative fan of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has built one of the fastest land vehicles that players can use to traverse the vast Kingdom of Hyrule. It seems to be composed of two large wheels, one of which is covered with small wagon wheels. The players of Tears of the Kingdom they’ve already created all sorts of vehicles since the game’s initial release, but this one just might surpass all the others in functionality.

The launch of Tears of the Kingdom has been a great success, as the game has broken the world record for the fastest sales of a game of Nintendo till the date. Many fans of Zelda they have praised the sequel for giving them a great deal of freedom and allowing them to explore Hyrule however they wish. Tears of the Kingdom it also came under fire from some envious gamers who discredited the game without presenting a strong argument. His intense efforts to lower the game’s score on Metacritic met with resistance from the dedicated community of Zelda.

It seems that the vehicle has been the fruit of a lot of work. In the comments, some players expressed their admiration for the low battery consumption of this functional bike. A player who goes by the name of Gravon assumed that these large wheels are quite energy efficient. There were also fans of Star Wars in the comments, joking that Link seems to be about to fight Obi-Wan Kenobi in his Tsmeu-6. This is not the first time that the franchises of Legend of Zelda and Star Wars are merged, as a creative player built a TIE fighter based on the Advanced X1 model.

In comparison with Breath of the Wild of 2017, Tears of the Kingdom has improved some aspects of the gameplay by introducing new mechanics, such as Link’s Ultrahand and Autobuild abilities, which allow players to unite materials to build vehicles and structures. Although the game has only been on the market for a few weeks, gamers of Tears of the Kingdom have shared with the world how to create functional war machines. And there are no signs that this trend is going to abate anytime soon.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in nintendoswitch.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: Builders, the challenge is there. Now let’s see who can create an even faster vehicle. This roll of Tears of the Kingdom It’s never going to end and it’s going to keep giving us sick amounts of content to share.