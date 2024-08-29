From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/29/2024 – 10:40

Forbes has published its traditional list of the richest people in Brazil, and among the five billionaires to join the ranking for the first time is Ricardo Faria, from Granja Faria. In 21st place in the ranking, the businessman has an estimated fortune of R$17.45 billion. Among the new super-rich on the list, Faria is the best positioned.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Ricardo Faria moved to Santa Catarina as a child, where, at his request, his father financed his first business venture: a cart with which he sold popsicles at the age of eight. The story was told in an interview with the NSC network. At the age of 15, Farias went to the United States to study in California.

+See who are the 5 new Brazilian billionaires in the 2024 Forbes ranking

An agricultural engineer with a degree from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), he founded his first company in 1997: the Lavabras laundry chain. Granja Faria was created in 2006 and is now the largest producer of commercial eggs and hatching eggs (those that produce chicks) in the country. The business earned the businessman the nickname “Egg King”.

In 2020, the businessman founded the grain company Terrus and, the following year, acquired control of the fertilizer company Fertifar. In 2022, it was the turn of Insolo, a developer of agricultural management on rural properties, to become Ricardo Farias’s property. The companies are grouped under the holding company RCF Capital.