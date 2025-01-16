Boston needs specialized training

Furthermore, according to the appreciation of the technicians, the responsibility in the ownership of pets, in this case, dogs and cats, has increased in recent years, partly due to the legal demands of public administrations on people. pet owners. In the photo is Boston, a Labrador who arrived at the center in 2023 after living in a garden with a family that never took him out because they couldn’t handle him. “He tries to attack all the dogs he can and if you reprimand him for it, he will bite you,” they detail. “He needs specialized training, since he is a dog with a lot of energy and needs exercise.”

RAQUEL PEREZ LUQUI / PAMPLONA CITY COUNCIL ANIMAL CARE CENTER