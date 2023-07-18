Trace Finances transferred more than BRL 2 billion in investments from abroad to Brazil; watch the interview with founder

A Trace Finance is a company focused on the foreign exchange market. The brand’s goal is to bring the money raised by Brazilian startups from abroad into the country. Second Bernardo Britesco-founder and CEO of the company, it has already been possible to reduce conversion costs to real (R$) by up to 80%.

The businessman, currently 25 years old, says that he saw the opportunity in the market after he realized how difficult and bureaucratic it is for an innovation company to be able to bring investment from abroad to Brazil.

Since it was founded in 2020, the corporation has moved more than BRL 2 billion in investments from abroad to Brazil.

One of the clients that Trace Finance has served is The Coffee, cafeteria that brings typical snacks from Japan. When they received a BRL 5 million contribution in 2020, they contacted Bernardo’s company to help with the conversion.

The entrepreneur believes that the greatest difficulty in transferring money from one country to another is the differences in each local system. As this is a high volume of money, the situation is further complicated by the declaration requirements.

Also to what he defined as a kind of delay in Brazil regarding the implementation of a less bureaucratic and faster exchange rate system. “The exchange rate in Brazil is very limited when compared to the flow abroad”he declared in the interview.

For him, the Central Bank has done a good job in trying to modernize the financial system.

His goal as an entrepreneur, he says, is to invest to become “a company that can invest around the world without jurisdiction”. He also spoke of the creation of a “International Pix”.

BREAKAGE OF SILICON VALLEY BANK

The failure of the financial institution in March represented a watershed for Trace Finance. It turns out that many of the companies in Brazil brought their investments from the USA to national banks through the so-called “Startup Bank”.

With the possibility of the company going bankrupt, many people began to take money from the bank, which led to the crisis and consequently to bankruptcy.

In this process, the Trace Finance team began to help its customers with money in the bank to redeem the amounts within the Brazilian company. With that, they had to accelerate a program of global banking which would only be released in May for “to save” businessmen’s money.

Bernardo says that the experience allowed his company to evolve and manage to implement a new service in a limited time. What was supposed to be accomplished in 2 months, was done in 1 weekend.

“We had a real experience of what it would be like to fix all the bugs and all the interface and interaction issues”said about the opening of the global banking.

