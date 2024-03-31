Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic They meet from this Monday to fight for the title in the Return to the Basque Country and continue with their respective preparation plans for the Tour de France, proof that it will have several Colombian cyclists.

Except Tadej Pogacar The rest of the contenders for the title in the Tour will measure their strength during six stages in the north of Spain, a test of the high demands.

They will also be Sepp Kuss, Jai Hindley, Juan Ayuso, Simon Yates, Tom Pidcock, Felix Gall, Mattias Skjelmose, Warren Barguil and David Gaudua good lot.

Rigoberto Uran Photo:EFE Share

Saturday's stage looks like the queen. That day the runners will have to cross seven mountain passes in just 138 km of the route: Krabelin (5 km at 9.6 percent average gradient).

It is the first time that Vingegaard will have Roglic as his rival after having him on the team Jumbo Visma in the last years.

Valle Castellana (Italy), 03/08/2024.- Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard of the Team Visma – Lease a Bike wins the fifth stage of the 59th Tirenno-Adriatico cycling race, over 144km from Torricella Sicura to Valle Castellana, Italy, 08 March 2024. (Cycling, Italy) EFE/EPA/ROBERTO BETTINI Photo:EFE Share

The race starts this Monday with a 10-kilometer individual time trial, a good opening to find out who will be the first leader.

Santiago Buitrago, on the podium of the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana, along with Brandon McNulthy (center) and Aleksandr Vlasov (right). Photo:Efe Share

The Colombians

The lot will be made up of Colombians Rigoberto Urán and Esteban Chaves, who have not had an important start to the season in the Education Easy Post team finals.

Will also be Brandon Rivera at Ineos, who will have to work on demand, Carlos Rodríguez, the Spaniard who earned a place as leader in that squad.

Santiago Buitrago will be, next to Pello Bilbao, the man to follow in the Basque Country on the Bahrain team. The Bogota native is having a good season after the stage win in Paris Nice.

Sports