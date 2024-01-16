2024 is already underway, and the innovative project of Team GW Erco SHIMANO has begun to leave its mark.

The runners

Alejandro Osorio, Diego Pescador, William Colorado, Andrés Mancipe, Andrés Pinzón, Jeferson Ruiz, Santiago Garzón, Brandon Rojas and Juan Carlos López, make up the group of renewed cyclists.

The Antioquians joined them Daniel Arroyave, Cristian Vélez and Frank Osorio; the Boyacenses Robinson López, Juan Sebastián Pinilla and Adrián Camilo Bustamante; and Lukas Blanco from Bogotá.

Of the 16 chosen, 14 were registered on the UCI continental roster to face the international tours. They are: Alejandro Osorio, Diego Pescador, William Colorado, Andrés Mancipe, Andrés Pinzón, Jeferson Ruiz, Santiago Garzón, Brandon Rojas, Juan Carlos López, Daniel Arroyave, Cristian Vélez, Juan Sebastián Pinilla, Adrián Camilo Bustamante and Lukas Blanco.

Frank, Alejandro's brother, will be the most experienced of the group. At 35 years old and with extensive background, the Carmelite will contribute his experience in national competitions, just like the climber Robinson Lopezwho after performing an outstanding performance in the last Return to Colombia, received the call from the General Manager to reinforce the payroll at the local level.

“With the support of the three brands we are sure that we will be able to help more Colombian cyclists achieve their goals; That a new brand comes to support cycling is great news, since cycling lacks companies that help this sport grow and there are great talents to promote in our country,” said Cely.

Once the Vuelta al Táchira is over, the team will concentrate in Boyacá to face the National Championships and the Colombia Tour. In March the first international tour will take place with a view to the Giro Next Gen, one of the most important objectives of the season.

