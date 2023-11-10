The young Colombian runner Santiago Umba, 20 years old, signed this Thursday his first professional contract with a World Tour category team, the Astana Qazaqstan Team, with which he will compete next season.

Umba, from GW Shimano-Sidermec, arrives at Astana supported by his results at the sub-23 level, winning stages in el Tour of Alsace and the Tour of Savoy en 2021 and its tenth place in the classification of the Giro Next Gen in Italy andthis 2023.

The goals

“I am incredibly happy to sign my first contract with the World Tour team and to be part of a project as big as Astana-Qazaqstan. I want to thank the entire team management for this opportunity and the trust placed in me. I am sure that “Astana is the ideal team for me and I believe I will be able to progress a lot here. I am ready to work hard and gain experience at the highest level to become a true professional,” said Umba, after signing his contract.

The Colombian runner, despite his youth, has experience in professional races such as Il Lombardia, Tour of the Alps, Giro dell’Emilia, Tour of Castilla y León, Tour of Slovenia and the Ionic Adriatic.

“We see great potential in Santiago, which can be revealed in our team. Despite his young age, Santiago has already run many important professional races and has acquired a wealth of experience that can serve as a basis for his future development,” he said. Alexandr Vinokurov, General manager of the Astana Qazaqstan team.

He added: “He has a series of high results at youth level and already knows what professional racing is, so all he needs is careful and systematic work that will allow him to reach a good level in the WorldTour.”

