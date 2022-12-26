Oaxaca de Juárez.- What began as an act by state authorities to decorate the Zócalo of Oaxaca de Juárez on December holidays ended as protest by the women’s collective ‘Feminist Patrol’.

The Christmas tree with lights and large spheres ceased to represent a symbol of December 25 to become a public criticism of parents in debt with alimony.

It was last Wednesday the 21st when Women from the Feminist Patrol collective took the place to post photographs of the men who have not fulfilled their responsibilities as fathers of families in oaxaca. In addition, slogans against defaulters were also posted.

Activist Diana Luz Vásquez. who also fights for the implementation of the Sabina Law, said that in the entity located in southern Mexico there are around 450 parents who do not comply with alimony.

There are around 800,000 women who live as single or ‘autonomous’ mothers in Oaxaca, which is why groups seek to finalize the constitutional reform to create a National Registry of Food Debtors that is public.