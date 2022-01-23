It has been scientifically proven that large amounts of hair can absorb oil from the sea. Given this, both citizens and celebrities have joined the initiative to help clean the ocean after the oil spill in Ventanilla. Natalie Vertiz, Ivana Yturbe and Jazmin Pinedo are some of the public figures who have contributed to the noble cause.

Natalie Vertiz

“It’s time to take action!” Natalie Vertiz at the beginning of his recent post on Instagram. The model decided not to sit idly by and act against the great pollution caused by the fuel spill.

“Those who follow me know that I have had long hair for years and that I take care of it religiously, but, after what happened with our beaches, I decided not to stay with my arms crossed and support. I have been really happy seeing how many people have approached @vstudiooficial to donate their hair without thinking about it! I firmly believe that unity is strength and we teach much more by example than by words”, he commented.

Celebrities from Peruvian television are contributing to the cleaning of the sea due to the recent ecological disaster that occurred in the north of Lima. Photo: Composition / Instagram

Ivana Yturbe

One of the first to support the cause was Ivana Yturbe, who did not hesitate to share the news on his social networks and invite his followers to do so as well. “I love my hair, but I love my country more And, if in some way I can influence the people who follow me to donate their hair and thus add strength to help, I will do it, “he said.

Ivana Yturbe took her hair to a collection center to be used in cleaning the sea. Photo: capture Ivana Yturbe / Instagram

“These days I have been informing myself and seeing how to contribute my grain of sand to help in this unfortunate disaster that is terribly affecting our country. One of the ways to help is by donating your hair to be used in the oil cleanup. For this reason, I decided to cut my hair, without thinking about it, and take it to a responsible collection point” (…) I do not want to end this post without telling you to please take care of our country and planet, avoid polluting and, above all, let us find out how to incorporate eco-friendly practices into our daily lives,” the model said.

Jasmine Pinedo

Another celebrity who joined the noble cause was Jazmín Pinedo, the host of América TV. Through her stories on Instagram, the former reality girl showed how she gathered all her natural hair extensions to help clean up the sea.

“ I wanted to take the opportunity to tell you that I finished collecting all the (hair) extensions that I had here at home from some commercials I did, from photos, from when I had shorter hair and used them. I was saving them to do something else, but now they are definitely going to fulfill a much more important function, ”he told networks.