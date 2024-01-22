'60 Minutes' is the new Netflix movie that everyone is talking about. This German film became the most viewed on the platform in more than 25 countries, surpassing important titles such as 'The Snow Society' and 'Lift'. His intriguing story immerses us in the life of Octavian, a mixed martial arts fighter who will lose custody of his daughter if he doesn't attend her birthday party in 60 minutes. However, to achieve this he will have to face dangerous obstacles that will push him to the limit.

In this note we will tell you which actors make up this film full of action and drama, and which is set to top the streaming service's charts in the coming months.

What actors make up the cast of '60 Minutes'?

1. Emilio Sakraya as Octavio Bergmann

German actor Emilio Sakraya is the protagonist of '60 Minutes' and plays Octavio Bergmann, a mixed martial arts fighter who will have a real race against time to be able to maintain custody of his little daughter. The 27-year-old performer, born in Berlin, is well known in his native country for participating in famous productions, such as 'Rheingold' (2022), 'Lieber Kurt' (2022), the 'Bibi & Tina' saga, among others. .

Emilio Sakraya as Octavio Bergmann. Photo: Netflix

2. Dennis Mojen as Paul Lehmann

Dennis Mojen plays Paul, Octavio's best friend and manager in '60 Minutes'. Mojen is recognized in his country for his role as Tommy in 'Tatort: ​​crime scene', a classic German series that aired for the first time in 1970 and continues today. Likewise, he showcased his talent in series such as 'Into the Night' (2021) and films such as 'Isi & Ossi' (2020), from Netflix.

Dennis Mojen as Paul Lehmann Photo: Netflix

3. Marie Mouroum as Cosima

The 31-year-old German actress plays Cosima, a fighter who is part of Octavio's team. Mouroum is known for her work as a stunt double in famous films, such as 'Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters' (2013), 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1' (2014), 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016), etc. Additionally, as an actress, she was part of the Dora Milaje group in 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Marie Mouroum as Cosima. Photo: Netflix

4. Florian Schmidtke as Winkler

Florian Schmidtke is Winkler in '60 Minutes', a thug who will try to get in Octavio's way after he abandons a fight in which his boss bet a large sum of money, so he will try to make him come back. Schmidtke previously participated in films such as 'Blood and Gold' (2023), 'Krigsseileren' (2022), 'Blood Red Sky' (2021), etc.

Florian Schmidtke as Winkler Photo: Netflix

5. Livia Matthes as Mina

Livia Matthes plays Mina, Octavio's ex-wife, who threatens her that she must arrive at her daughter's birthday in one hour or she would lose custody of her forever. The German actress stood out for her work in productions such as 'Sense8', 'X Company', 'Somos la ola', 'Presa', among others.

Livia Matthes as Mina. Photo: Netflix

Who completes the cast of '60 Minutes'?

Paul Wollin as Chino

Aristo Luis as Benko

Morik Heydo as Leonie

Alain Blazevic

Harry Szovik

Ludger Bökelmann

Balázs Megyeri

Szabolcs Kelemen as Keri

Árpád Antolik as Kreuzberg

Where to watch '60 Minutes'?

'60 minutes', film that has a total duration of 1 hour and 29 minutesis an original production of Netflixso its platform is the only space where you can find it legally.

Watch the trailer for '60 Minutes' HERE