'Red Queen' is a Spanish series that arrived on the Prime Video platform on February 29 and has already generated numerous reactions. This thriller is directed by Koldo Serra and Julián de Tavira and is based on the novel of the same name written by Juan Gómez-Jurado and published for the first time in 2018, and which, in turn, forms a trilogy with 'black wolf' and 'White king'. The story of the series focuses on Antonia, the most intelligent person on the planet with an IQ of 242 and who joins a secret police project, which causes her to lose absolutely everything.

In the following note, we will tell you everything about the talented cast that makes up the fiction, so that you have complete information not only about the actors, but also about the characters they play in the series, which is already one of the most catalog views Prime Video.

Who are the actors and characters of 'Red Queen'?

1. Vicky Luengo as Antonia Scott

Vicky Luengo plays Antonia Scott, the most intelligent person on the planet with an IQ of 242. Despite this, a family trauma causes her to detach herself from her emotional side. Luengo is recognized for her role in the series 'Antiriots', for which she was nominated for a wide variety of awards.

Vicky Luengo as Antonia Scott. Photo: Prime Video

2. Hovik Keuchkerian as Jon Gutiérrez

The Lebanese-born actor, Hovik Keuchkerian plays Jon Gutiérrez and is the other protagonist of 'Red Queen'. In the series, Jon is a Basque police officer who was removed from the force after taking justice into his own hands and who must take care of Antonia. Keuchkerian is remembered for his role as Bogotá in 'La casa de papel' and also participated in 'Antidisturbios', like Vicky Luengo.

Hovik Keuchkerian as Jon Gutierrez. Photo: Prime Video

3. Alex Brendemühl as Mentor

Alex Brendemühl is a mentor on the Prime Video series. He is responsible for carrying out the Red Queen project and Jon's boss, to whom he entrusts the care of Antonia, the only one capable of solving even the most complicated case. The Spanish actor with German roots is known for his work in '53 Days of Winter', 'The Silence Before Bach', 'Akelarre', etc.

Alex Brendemühl as Mentor. Photo: Prime Video

4. Nacho Fresneda as Ezequiel

Nacho Fresneda plays Ezequiel, the antagonist of 'Red Queen'. He is the one behind the macabre crime that makes Antonia investigate again and Jon joins her work. Fresneda is known for his performance in important productions such as 'Hospital Central', 'El Ministerio del Tiempo', 'Amar en Tiempos Revueltos', 'La Reina del Sur', among others.

Nacho Fresneda as Ezequiel. Photo: Prime Video

5. Andrea Trepat as Sandra

Andrea Trepat is Sandra, a character who is much more than the helpless victim she claims to be and who will not be able to hide her dark past for long. Trepat is remembered for her participation in the film 'The Club of the Misunderstood' and the series 'Gran Hotel' and 'Plastic Sea'.

Andrea Trepat as Sandra. Photo: Prime Video

Who completes the cast of 'Red Queen'?

Eduardo Noriega as Jaume Soler

Fernando Guallar as Tomás

Celia Freijeiro as Carla Ortiz

José Ángel Egido as Ramón Ortiz

Selam Ortega as Ladybug

Vicenta N'Dongo as Doctor Aguado

Karmele Larrinaga as Maritxu

Emma Suárez as Laura Trueba

Urko Olazabal as José Luis Parra

Pere Brasó as Bruno Lejarreta.

What is 'Red Queen' about?

“With an IQ of 242, Antonia Scott is officially the smartest person on Earth. Her intelligence earned her the chance to become the Red Queen of a secret and experimental police project, but what seemed like a gift became a curse and she ended up losing everything,” can be read at the beginning of the series synopsis.

“When the son of a powerful magnate is found grotesquely murdered in her mansion, and the daughter of the richest man in Spain is kidnapped, the Red Queen organization is launched. Mentor, Antonia's former boss, turns to Jon Gutiérrez, a temperamental Basque police officer about to be expelled from the force, to reactivate Antonia,” the review indicates.

“The twisted game of cat and mouse in which Jon and Antonia find themselves involved during their investigation will also help them discover that they admire and complement each other, almost as much as they irritate each other,” concludes the synopsis of 'Red Queen'.

How to watch 'Red Queen'?

The first season of 'Red Queen', a series that consists of seven chapters, can be seen through the Prime Video platform. In order to access their catalog you need to have an account, which you will get after subscribing to the service.

Watch the trailer for 'Red Queen' HERE