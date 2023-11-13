Camila Escribens will represent the Peru at Miss Universe 2023; However, she is not the only one who seeks to bring the crown to her country, other competitors have the same dream, among them, Miss Costa Ricawho, many claim, has a great resemblance to Barbie. The 28-year-old model is also an educator with a specialization in special education.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Miss Universe 2023 cancelled?: company that owns the beauty pageant declares bankruptcy

Camila Escribens is 25 years old. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Camila Escribens/Miss Universe

Who is the Miss Costa Rica that is compared to Barbie?

Lisbeth Tatiana Valverde Brenes is the name of the model that will represent Costa Rica in it Miss Universe 2023. The young woman also has a foundation called ‘Manos Unidas Costa Rica’, created with the purpose of joining efforts for the environment, social inclusion and children. The beloved Costa Rican queen is called in different ways, including “the Barbie of Costa Rica”, “the Central American Barbie” and “the Barbie”.

Miss Costa Rica via Instagram. Photo: lisbeth_valverde/Instagram

When is Miss Universe 2023?

He miss Universe this will be carried out November 18th with the participation of 85 representatives from different countries.

Who is Miss Peru 2023?

The Miss Peru crown is held by Camila Escribns, niece of the host Rebeca Escribens; However, it is not the only crown she took. In 2019, her name was heard when she received the title of Miss Grand Peru. She lived in the USA, where she represented Peru as Miss Peru USA.

Miss Universe 2023 favorites, according to Missosology’s. Photo: Missosology’s/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: These are the 2 transgender candidates competing for the Miss Universe 2023 crown

Which country has never participated in Miss Universe and will do so for the first time this year?

It is the first time in history that Pakistan and its first representative, Erica Robin, participate in the Miss Universe. On Instagram, she was excited to be the pioneer to represent the Arab nation.