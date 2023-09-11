From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/09/2023 – 11:02

Billionaire José Bezerra de Menezes Neto, known as Binho Bezerra67, and his wife Luciana, 62, were found dead in a house in the city of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, on the morning of Saturday, 9.

In addition to the couple, a dog was also found dead. The police are investigating the case and the initial suspicion is that the deaths were caused by a gas leak. The couple’s son called the police around 11:30 on Saturday morning. When they arrived at the house, in a gated community on São Pedro beach, both were already dead.

Son of a politician, Binho owned a bank

The billionaire was the son of the former mayor of the city of Juazeiro do Norte (CE), Humberto Bezerra, and nephew of the former governor of Ceará, Adauto Bezerra.

He was also part of the third generation of controllers of Bic Banco, which in 2013 was sold to China Construction Bank for R$1.62 billion and is now called BCB Brasil.

According to the Forbes Magazine list, Bezerra was the 205th richest Brazilian in the country, with an estimated net worth of R$1.55 billion.

The governor of Ceará Elmano Freitas used his social networks to mourn Binho’s death.

I received, with great sadness, the news of the death of Ceará businessman Binho Bezerra and his wife Luciana. Binho presided over Banco BIC, which was founded by his father, Humberto Bezerra and his uncle, former governor Adauto Bezerra. May God comfort the hearts of friends and family. — Elmano de Freitas (@elmanooficial) September 9, 2023

Case is under investigation

The Civil Police requested an examination at the scene of the incident and the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) was also called. The case is being investigated by the Guarujá Police Department.