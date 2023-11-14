At the end of October, the USA announced the project of a new atomic bomb with a destruction capacity 24 times greater than the one dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, during the Second World War: the B61-13.

The new gravitational nuclear weapon, which still needs to be approved by the US Congress, is being developed by the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to hit “more difficult, large-area military targets” such as bunkers and command centers. underground, which have become increasingly common among US enemies.

The most recent case is seen in the war in the Middle East, where Hamas, one of the terrorist groups sponsored by Iran, built long tunnels that make it difficult for the Israeli Army to respond to the October 7 attacks.

The Pentagon stated that the new weapon is not intended to expand the country’s current military arsenal, but appears as a modernization of equipment considered outdated, given the new strategies of “potential threats”. As a result, the bomb would be manufactured from warheads reused from older warheads, such as the B61-7, one of the previous versions of the same model, also with a high lethality potential.

Currently, the USA is indirectly involved in two major regional wars: Russia’s war against Ukraine, in Eastern Europe, and Israel’s war against Hamas, in the Middle East.

Another factor that contributed to the American government’s announcement is the fact that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal. According to American Defense reports, the Asian country could have more than a thousand warheads by 2030. Today, the Stockholm International Peace Studies Institute (Sipri, in its original acronym) estimates that the Chinese government has around 350.

In military language, military equipment is classified by letters and numbers, according to the references of each country.

In the case of B61-13, the lyrics refer to the gravity bomb, that is, this type of weapon is designed to be launched from planes and fall more assertively on programmed targets, opening a huge fissure in hyperspace.

The 61 means the year in which the first model was created, 1961, and the 13 is the version in which that equipment is available.

Currently, the American military arsenal has five active weapons of this model. According to Pentagon data, the most up-to-date version of this type in operation is the B61-12, which was developed two years ago and costs approximately R$150 million each.

The new bomb, if approved by Congress, will have a power of 360 kilotons, compared to the 15 that was dropped on Hiroshima more than seven decades ago. Each kiloton is equivalent to the explosion of a thousand tons of dynamite.

Although the number of units available in the American arsenal is uncertain, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) points out in its reports that today there are more than 5 thousand tactical warheads produced by the USA, with one hundred of them located in military bases. Washington in Europe.

The creation and possible financing of the new American weapon has attracted the attention of war analysts, who view the new project with caution.

For Andrew Facini, director of the US Strategic Risks Council, the new weapon could have the opposite effect to what was expected, which is to contain global threats.

“The development of new weapons by the US could end up on the wrong side of the stability-instability paradox, risking an escalation to nuclear war, intentional or not,” he said in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a reference publication in the country on the subject.

One of the US government’s projections for developing the B61-13 is to retire the B83-1, the last weapon with megaton capacity (a unit of mass equivalent to 1 million tons) in the US arsenal, which was scheduled to be abandoned since the government of Democrat Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Experts consulted by EFE believe that the construction of the B61-13 appears to be more of a political movement to finally get rid of the B83-1 than a reinforcement of the arsenal’s renewal, due to its high maintenance cost.

Despite the American government guaranteeing that the new weapon is not a response “to any specific current event”, congressmen prepared a report at the end of October, highlighting the country’s need to prepare for attacks from Russia and China.

One of the proposals presented at the time was to develop a plan to modernize the nuclear arsenal, which is expected to cost more than US$400 billion (R$1.9 trillion) by 2046.

It is believed that the new nuclear weapon, if approved, will cost approximately US$10 billion (R$49 billion, at current prices) to complete, a budget that is within the authorized package of US$1.7 trillion (R$8 .3 trillion) of the American nuclear arsenal.