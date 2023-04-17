The governors of the US states of Utah, Kentucky, West Virginia and Arkansas signed legislation that aims to combat environmental, social and governance policies, known by the acronym ESG. More than a dozen states have introduced or are considering action on similar bills, including Montana, Kansas and Florida.

“In recent years, misguided ESG investment policies have left fiduciary responsibility behind, forcing money to go to funds that align politically with the ideology of activist investors,” he told the The Daily Signal Kansas House Majority Leader Chris Croft, a Republican. “Implementing these policies goes against free market principles and is not in the best interest of Kansas residents.”

“Our goal this year was to assure our constituents that Kansas will not allow anyone to play politics with taxpayer money or state contracts and to ensure that fiduciary responsibility takes precedence over ideological credit scores,” said Croft. “I am proud to stand with many Kansas legislators in passing legislation that puts our taxpayers and retirees first, ensuring state funds are managed to prioritize the highest return on investment.”

Spencer Cox, Utah’s Republican governor, signed two bills into law on March 14. SB 96 “addresses fiduciary duties for funds managed by public entities”. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Chris Wilson, a Republican, and State Representative Susan Pulsipher, another Republican, also “requires a public entity to invest public funds in accordance with the prudent investor rule; addresses the proxy voting duties of a public entity; requires a public entity to provide the state treasurer with access to proxy voting reports upon request; and makes technical and compliance changes.” The law will go into effect on May 3.

SB 97 refers to economic boycotts and “addresses public entity procurement requirements”. The bill specifically “prohibits a public entity from entering into a contract with a company that engages in certain boycott actions” and “prohibits a person from penalizing a company that agrees not to engage in certain boycott actions while under contract with a public entity. The bill also “provides that a person who penalizes a company for agreeing not to engage in certain boycott actions while under contract with a public entity interferes with the state’s interest in administering state programs and maintaining business relationships.” The law will also take effect on May 3.

ideological causes

Kentucky Republican Governor Andy Beshear signed HB 236 into law on March 24. “Kentucky now has the strongest anti-ESG legislation in the country. For many years, pension investments were about maximizing returns,” Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball, a Republican, told the The Daily Signal. “Recently, however, there has been a destructive shift in investment methodology to using Americans’ savings as financial strength to advance ideological causes through the ESG movement.” “Kentucky said no to this change by passing HB 236, which clarifies that pension trustees must base investment decisions solely on financial metrics, not policy,” Ball said.

Other states that have introduced or are considering similar bills include South Carolina, Iowa, Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri, Arizona and Alabama. “ESG policies push the left’s progressive agenda on the American people through companies and corporations, disregarding American values ​​and giving beneficiaries less financial returns in the process,” says Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action for America.

“States across the country are joining Utah, West Virginia and Kentucky to pass and enact legislation that clarifies fiduciary duty, combating the ESG movement’s threat to American livelihoods and preventing agreed fiduciaries from using public retirement and investment funds. as political pawns. Last week, the Kansas Legislature notably passed HB 2100, legislation that clarifies that trustees must consider only financial factors when making investments, ensuring that citizens’ savings are invested in businesses that fit their values.”

©2023 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English.