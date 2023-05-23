The future of Leo Messi is uncertain after the last episode lived at PSG, and for the moment the only thing that can be known is that he will not play with the Parisians next season. This news reaches several teams that are studying his signing, such as FC Barcelona, which is already doing the math to see how they can bring the Argentine back. Those who do not have to do the math are the Saudi teams, who see a golden opportunity for their league in the signing of Messi.
The team that intends to take over the Argentine is Al-Hilal, a rival to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, but what do we know about Al-Hilal?
When was the club founded?
The club was founded on October 16, 1957, and was founded under the name Olympic Clubalthough it was later changed to Al-Hilal.
What is your stadium?
The team plays in the stadium Prince Faisal bin Fahd. It is located in the city of Riyadh and has a capacity for 22,500 spectators.
Who is the top scorer in the history of Al-Hilal?
Yasser Al Qahtani He is the player who has scored the most goals with the team. The Saudi played 283 games and has scored 129 goals with the Al-Hilal shirt. they follow him Bafetimbi Gomiswith 116 goals in 154 games and Salem Al Dawsarycurrent player of the team with 82 goals in 364 games.
Which teams have the greatest rivalry with Al-Hilal?
Al-Hilal is one of the most storied teams in the Saudi league. Their biggest rival is Al-Ittihad, and their match is the so-called “Saudi classic”. This is because they are the main representatives of two of the largest cities in the country, Riyadh (Al-Hilal) and Jeddah (Al-Ittihad). They are also part of a beautiful derby that if Messi’s transfer to the team is confirmed, it would be a bombshell. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have a great rivalry and it could mean seeing Messi and Cristiano face each other again.
What titles have Al-Hilal won?
It is one of the most successful teams in Saudi Arabia. Domestically, they are the top winners in the Saudi league, with 18 championships and 15 runners-up. The same goes for the Arabian Super Cup (3 trophies)the Crown Prince Cup (13 trophies) and the Saudi Federation Cup (8 trophies). Furthermore, they are 10 times champions of the Copa del Rey de Campeones.
Outside of Saudi Arabia, they have also achieved a lot of success. In 2022 they were runners-up in the Club World Cup, losing against Real Madrid and eliminating Flamengo. They have won 4 times AFC Champions League, 2 AFC Super Cups and 2 AFC Cup Winners’ Cup.
